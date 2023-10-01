2024 BMW i5 First Drive Review: The 5 Series Is Better With Electricity

Testing the i5's new advanced driver aids

The i5 is available with BMW's latest driver aids, including a system that allows for hands-free highway driving. BMW is calling it "Highway Assistant including Active Lane Change with eye activation." Like the name implies, you can change lanes just by moving your eyes. BMW already offered hands-free driving in the i7, and it worked well in the i5 in our short time behind the wheel. The system adjusts speed well, maintains a good gap between cars, and doesn't bounce between the lane markers in an attempt to center the car in its lane.

We had a chance to drive hands-free on our initial drive. None of the stretches of road we were on had any big curves or bends, so our impressions are somewhat limited. In our short time, the system worked flawlessly. You have to keep your eyes on the road, and the car monitors the driver's face to make sure with sensors to make sure it's always facing forward. Facial recognition works better than a lot of systems (like the one in our long-term Lucid Air). We didn't have any prompts to put our hands back on the wheel, and it's pretty easy to tell when the system will let you.

The new thing with this test was the "eye activation" part. BMW's system could already change lanes hands-free with just a tap of the turn signal by the driver, but now all you have to do is look in the mirror in the direction you want to change. Sensors monitor traffic, and if there's a gap it will notify you in the instrument display. Just look in the mirror and the car will change lanes. It works, but we wouldn't call it the most comfortable thing in the world. It almost seems too easy to trigger it, especially if you're a driver who constantly monitors your mirrors.

Is it comfortable?

Ride quality is generally good thanks to the standard rear air suspension. The i5 doesn't completely tune out imperfections, but it does a good job of lowering the harshness of the impacts. The M60's sport-tuned suspension has enough tricks up its sleeve that it won't punish you on the street, even in Sport mode. It's much more comfortable than any Tesla we've driven and on par with the best in the class.