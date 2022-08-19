2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport First Drive Review

What is a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, and what makes it super?

The Super Sport is one of several variants of the Chiron, along with the Pur Sport, Sport and the "base" Chiron. The Pur Sport serves as the track-oriented version of the Chiron, while the Super Sport offers several modifications that give it an even higher top speed including a longer tail with stacked exhaust tips, side air curtains, a higher 7,100 rpm redline, and specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that were stress-tested on a test bench originally built for the space shuttle.

These changes allow the Super Sport to achieve a limited top speed of 273 mph. A special version of the car, the Super Sport 300+, pushes that limit even further up to 300 mph.

The Chiron Super Sport's other raw numbers are equally astounding: 1,600 horsepower, 1,180 lb-ft of torque, and 0-62 mph in 2.4 seconds. To provide some perspective, the Super Sport has four times the number of cylinders and turbochargers as a Honda Civic EX, nearly nine times as much horsepower, and costs ... 150 times as much.

It costs what?

The Chiron Super Sport starts at $3,825,000, but the vehicle I drove stickered all the way up at $4,301,450, a truly eye-watering figure thanks to nearly half a million dollars in options. Much of that came from the $222,500 Blue Royal Carbon paint job, but other details are similarly expensive. The Sky View roof with glass panes over both seats adds $62,000, black anodized interior trim pieces add $56,000, and (my personal favorite) Hidden Delights in Lake Blue for $2,500. What are Hidden Delights? We don't know either.

The car costs so much that it's difficult to clear that fact from your mind when you're driving it. Every curb or vehicle on the road is a potential hazard, and that's exacerbated by the fact that when people see a Bugatti they tend to slow down to get a look. I understand why, but it's still a little unnerving.

The only times that I do briefly forget how much the car costs is when I get into the throttle and it transforms from a car into a teleportation device.