Here Is Every 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Vehicle

The D-Coder concept is based on the Jeep Gladiator and shows off more than 30 different available JPP accessories. Most of them are painted Maraschino Red (despite looking pink) to starkly contrast the all black Gladiator. There are the requisite hardware upgrades like a JPP two-inch lift, FOX shocks and JPP 17x8.5-inch five-spoke wheels that wear 37-inch tires. There's a rack that rests above the bed, some tube doors, a snorkel, and plenty of other accessories on this fully kitted out Gladiator. The color scheme might not be for everyone, but the accessories would look right on any Gladiator.

Edmunds Says

If we could, we'd probably take Bob home with us, but which would you choose?