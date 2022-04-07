Here Is Every 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Vehicle

- Jeep just unveiled its concepts for the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari
- Wranglers were the main focus, but the Grand Charokee and Gladiator got some love, too.
The Easter Jeep Safari is a big deal for off-road enthusiasts, and recently Jeep has taken to unveiling cool concepts during the nine-day rock-crawling bonanza. This year, the automaker is bringing seven concept vehicles to the event, including an EV Wrangler that's nearly as quick as a Model S Plaid. You can read more about that car in detail here, but we've compiled the full list of new concepts below. Maybe, you'll take a little inspiration from Jeep for your next off-road build.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept
One of the newest vehicles in Jeep's stable gets an off-road kit for this generation's inaugural Easter Jeep Safari trip. The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV concept is just one example of Jeep melding electrification with outdoor exploration. The concept is driven by the Grand Cherokee 4xe's four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain, which produces a stout 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The concept also gets striking blue exterior paint, a blacked out hood to reduce glare, a custom roof rack and knobby 33-inch tires wrapped around fresh 20-inch wheels.
Jeep '41 Concept
A little throwback to the Jeeps that were sent overseas during WWII, the Jeep '41 concept is a beefed-up two-door Wrangler Rubicon 4xe painted a classic shade of olive drab green and partnered with a tan soft top. Other exterior features include a Warn winch, black steel bumpers, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) half doors and accent-colored tow hooks.
The throwback Jeep also features a JPP two-inch lift kit and 35-inch mud-terrain tires sitting on 17-inch Fifteen52 wheels that are the same green as the exterior. Jeep says the '41 concept is fit for a five-star general, but we'd happily run one ourselves.
Jeep Magneto 2.0 Concept
The Magneto 2.0 builds off of the original Magneto that debuted at last year's EJS. It's a fully electric two-door Jeep with an extra long wheel base, a six-speed manual transmission (!), more than 600 horsepower, and a 0-60 time of 2 seconds. Yes, you read that right. If you want all of the details on this Tesla Model S Plaid-quick Jeep, check out our full breakdown of the Magneto 2.0 concept, here.
Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept
It might be hard to believe, but the Rubicon sub-brand has been with us for two decades. To celebrate, Jeep is basing the Rubicon 20th Anniversary concept on the baddest Wrangler to date: the V8-powered, 470-horsepower Wrangler 392. The matte gray exterior wrap is contrasted by gold tow hooks, badging and other accents. A JPP two-inch lift, 17-inch beadlock wheels, 37-inch mud-terrain tires and steel bumpers were added for extra durability off-road.
Jeep Bob Concept
Meet Bob. Bob is a Gladiator with a lot of custom work to make it extremely capable off-road. Modifications start with a pickup box that has been shortened by a full foot, plus steel bumpers designed to improve approach and departure angles. Bob also features a three-inch lift, Dynatrac Pro-Rock 60 axles, King coils and bypass shocks, and 40-inch tires. The B-pillars and doors are removed to provide a unique open-air experience. Orange accents that are liberally used throughout the exterior and cabin, along with a diesel V6 underhood, complete this intriguing concept.
Jeep Birdcage Concept
The Birdcage concept doesn't take open-air motoring to the extreme that Bob does, but it does lack a windshield and roof. A roof rack is mounted on the roll cage, as are header-mounted 14-inch LED light bars. The Wrangler 4xe-based concept features a two-inch lift kit, Fox shocks, 17x8.5-inch wheels, 37-inch tires, and custom fender flares designed to accommodate the wider wheel and tire package. It also features the Add-a-Trunk concept, which includes a lockable decklid panel for securing items while parked. The vehicle is painted brown and features blue accents — a theme that is continued on the inside with brown leather seats contrasted by blue accents and blue stitching.
Jeep D-Coder Concept
The D-Coder concept is based on the Jeep Gladiator and shows off more than 30 different available JPP accessories. Most of them are painted Maraschino Red (despite looking pink) to starkly contrast the all black Gladiator. There are the requisite hardware upgrades like a JPP two-inch lift, FOX shocks and JPP 17x8.5-inch five-spoke wheels that wear 37-inch tires. There's a rack that rests above the bed, some tube doors, a snorkel, and plenty of other accessories on this fully kitted out Gladiator. The color scheme might not be for everyone, but the accessories would look right on any Gladiator.
If we could, we'd probably take Bob home with us, but which would you choose?