Every year, the Red Rock 4-Wheelers club hosts its Easter Jeep Safari event. Off-roaders come from all over the country to tackle the rough terrain of Moab, Utah. Recently, the automaker has gotten involved and unveils off-road builds for the event. This year, it brought seven different vehicles to the off-road gathering. We've detailed all of the concepts here, but we wanted to single out the Magneto 2.0 because it's an EV with a manual transmission.

The fully electric Jeep Magneto 2.0 concept is an evolution of the first Magneto that debuted last year. Like the Magneto that came before it, this car is supremely interesting because it has a manual transmission. Yes, you read that right. While most EVs spin up the wheels via direct drive, the Magneto 2.0 has a six-speed manual transmission operated via a conventional clutch pedal. The electric powertrain is calibrated to react to the clutch the same way a normal engine would. The Magneto 2.0's first gear is shorter than in the original Magneto, and Jeep says that lends to greater control over power delivery.