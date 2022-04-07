- Jeep debuts seven different concepts at the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari.
- The Magneto 2.0 might be the most interesting of them all.
- We'd love a chance to test the Magneto 2.0's claimed 0-60 mph acceleration.
Every year, the Red Rock 4-Wheelers club hosts its Easter Jeep Safari event. Off-roaders come from all over the country to tackle the rough terrain of Moab, Utah. Recently, the automaker has gotten involved and unveils off-road builds for the event. This year, it brought seven different vehicles to the off-road gathering. We've detailed all of the concepts here, but we wanted to single out the Magneto 2.0 because it's an EV with a manual transmission.
The fully electric Jeep Magneto 2.0 concept is an evolution of the first Magneto that debuted last year. Like the Magneto that came before it, this car is supremely interesting because it has a manual transmission. Yes, you read that right. While most EVs spin up the wheels via direct drive, the Magneto 2.0 has a six-speed manual transmission operated via a conventional clutch pedal. The electric powertrain is calibrated to react to the clutch the same way a normal engine would. The Magneto 2.0's first gear is shorter than in the original Magneto, and Jeep says that lends to greater control over power delivery.
Jeep Magneto 2.0 Concept
The body of the Magneto 2.0 starts off with the regular two-door Wrangler, albeit with an extra 12 inches to the SUV's wheelbase, making it nearly as long as an older Wrangler four-door. The extra length helps package the electrified powertrain components. There is a new custom-built electric motor, four lithium-ion battery packs with 70 kWh of total capacity, an 800-volt architecture, and a race-car derived DC to AC inverter. Peak output figures are wild: 625 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque in total. Jeep says the Magneto 2.0 will go from 0-60 in 2 seconds. That's Tesla Model S Plaid acceleration in a Wrangler.
But when you're going off-road, power is nothing without the right hardware, and the Magneto 2.0 also comes with some stout gear. Non-powertrain mods start with a three-inch lift and 40-inch off-road tires mounted on 20-inch wheels. Other kit includes a Dynatrac 60 Pro-Rock front axle and Pro-Rock Dynatrac 80 rear axle, beefed up drive shafts, and a heavy–duty suspension tuned for off-road performance. The Magneto 2.0 isn't just cool; it offers a glimpse into the future of off-roading.
Jeep, if you're reading this, we'd be more than happy to test the Magneto 2.0's claimed 0-60 time. Just sayin'.