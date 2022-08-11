Redesigned 2023 GMC Canyon Adds Off-Road Capability and Upgraded Technology

The 2023 GMC Canyon not only introduces the third generation of this midsize pickup, but it also becomes the second truck (behind the GMC Sierra) to add the AT4X off-road trim. The Canyon is being redesigned for the first time since its reintroduction in 2015, as is its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Colorado. Though it carried a higher significant price tag than its bowtied relative, the last-generation Canyon had a bit too much in common with the Colorado. GMC is looking to correct that with a slew of changes that make the Canyon more upscale and more capable than before.

Those updates include a lifted off-road suspension on every Canyon, more muscular styling, and technology additions that modernize the cabin and help drivers off-road as well. The Canyon offers superior ground clearance and a nearly 4-inch-wider track compared to all of the Colorado's trims, with the Trail Boss and ZR2 excepted.

The new AT4X is an evolution of the AT4 trim the Canyon introduced for the 2020 model year, which has been a standout addition — GMC says the AT4 was the most popular of the Canyon's trim levels last year. The AT4X adds another inch of suspension lift, more underbody protection, unique bumpers for additional approach and departure clearances, Multimatic shocks, and electronic front and rear axle lockers among other features.

The redesigned Canyon will do battle in a crowded midsize truck category with the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma and, of course, the Colorado. The current Canyon is tied for fourth in our official midsize truck rankings with the Colorado, trailing the three trucks just mentioned, but the next-generation model looks poised to flip that script.

What's under the Canyon's hood?