Redesigned 2023 GMC Canyon Adds Off-Road Capability and Upgraded Technology

Each of the Canyon's trim levels comes with its own interior design, with colors and materials meant to reflect each trim's standing. In the AT4X, there are seats covered in black, white and red, along with darkened chrome accents and a color palette that was inspired by winter sports. The luxurious Denali takes a different approach, with brighter chrome to match its more prominent front grille, black leather with brown accents, and a laser-etched wood trim piece with the Denali logo in front of the passenger seat. The latter is a significant improvement over the last-generation Denali, which had a sea of hard plastics poking through.
Despite the lengthening of the wheelbase, the interior dimensions have not grown and there's actually about an inch less legroom for rear passengers. The front seats in both the AT4X and Denali trims we saw were great, covered in high-quality leather and comfortable to sit in. But the back seat will be tight (especially for taller adults) and the rear seatback doesn't recline, making for an awkward seating position.
How's the Canyon's tech?
It's a step up over the previous generation, to be sure. A much larger 11.3-inch multimedia touchscreen (matching the Colorado's) comes standard alongside a fully digital instrument cluster and an optional head-up display. The instrument cluster display measures 8 inches in the Elevation and AT4 and 11.1 inches in the Denali and AT4X. Wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also standard.
Also upgraded are the Canyon's camera views. Underbody front and rear cameras are available on the AT4X (standard on the Edition 1), providing a live look underneath the truck and giving the AT4X a total of 10 camera views to provide greater visibility on the trail and at home.
On the safety front, every Canyon comes with a standard safety package that includes forward collision warning with automatic braking and pedestrian/cyclist detection, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning and a safety alert driver's seat are also available.
How are the Canyon's towing and hauling?