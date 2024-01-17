Edmunds Top Rated 2024: We Reveal the Best Cars, Trucks, SUVs and EVs on January 24

Edmunds Top Rated recognizes the very best vehicles for sale today. After evaluating nearly every car, truck or SUV you can buy, we select three Edmunds Top Rated finalists in six segments: car, truck, SUV, electric car, electric SUV and electric truck. But we don't just look at what's new — we take into account the entire segment. Just because something's fresh from the factory doesn't mean it's the best, and that's why we take a hard look at every segment holistically instead of only what's come out in the last 12 months.

From there a winner is crowned in each of these six major segments, and after that, we whittle it all down even more to pick the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best from our six winners. Our winners for this year will be announced on January 24.

What Is Edmunds Top Rated?

Edmunds Top Rated award winners are selected by our editorial team based on informed opinions gathered during our vehicle testing and ranking process, including the Edmunds EV Range Test for electric vehicles. Edmunds’ editors select the overall winners from a group of finalists that consist of each of the highest-ranked eligible vehicles in their respective classes. Eligible vehicles must have undergone the full Edmunds testing process by November 1, 2023, and be available for sale as new on January 1, 2024. The top-ranked vehicles are those with the highest overall test ratings based on the following criteria: performance, comfort, technology, fuel economy and value.