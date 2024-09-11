New and used vehicle prices may have cooled from scorching levels thanks to improved new vehicle inventory and increased incentives over the past year, but new research from Edmunds reveals that affordability concerns among American car shoppers aren’t going away anytime soon.

Car shoppers hit by elevated prices, near-record interest rates and limited incentives

The average trade-in age for a new vehicle is approximately six years according to Edmunds data, which means a significant number of car shoppers returning to showrooms this year last purchased a car in 2018. Perhaps not so shockingly, much has changed for car buyers since then. In pre-pandemic times, the car shopping landscape was far more buyer-friendly: Automakers were battling inventory glut with generous incentives, interest rates were near historic lows, and average transaction prices were hovering around $35,000. This means that consumers are likely coming back to the market with skewed perceptions of affordability based on their last car shopping experiences.

The latest "Car Shopper Expectations vs. Market Realities" report from Edmunds (see the last, EV-focused version of the report from earlier this year)¹ offers a glimpse into just how skewed those perceptions are, and the results aren’t pretty. In fact, the majority of respondents have noted that they’ve already held off on buying a new ride due to rough market conditions: More than 73% said they’ve done so due to high vehicle prices and more than 62% due to high interest rates. Consumer expectations are clearly not meshing well with what’s currently in the market — but just how glaring are the discrepancies?

Here’s what new- and used-car shoppers are saying they want in their next vehicle, and how that stacks up against what shoppers are actually signing for on the dotted line:

Nearly half of new-car shoppers want to spend less than $35,000