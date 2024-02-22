The 2025 Mazda CX-70 Costs the Same as the CX-90

Mazda has confirmed pricing for the 2025 CX-70, which starts at $41,820 (including $1,375 in destination charges) with the 3.3 Turbo Preferred trim level. This is $850 more than the three-row CX-90 on which the CX-70 is based. Mazda says this initial pricing gap is thanks to a higher level of standard equipment the base CX-70 has over its three-row counterpart, like a sunroof, leather seating surfaces, and heated door mirrors.

However, the rest of the CX-70 lineup is priced identically to the CX-90, though the nomenclature and some included features differ. For example, the CX-70’s $47,275 Turbo Premium trim is roughly equivalent to the CX-90’s identically priced Turbo Preferred Plus trim, both of which feature add-ons like a head-up display. However, the CX-70 has standard wireless charging and phone projection regardless of trim, kit that is introduced into the CX-90 lineup with the aforementioned trim. The CX-70 lineup tops out with the PHEV Premium Plus trim, priced at $58,825, and the full pricing structure can be found here:

CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred: $41,820 (with $1,375 destination)

CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium: $47,275

CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus: $50,275

CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium: $53,825

CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus: $57,325

CX-70 PHEV Premium: $55,775

CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus: $58,825

The automaker also confirmed power outputs and EPA fuel economy estimates for the CX-70’s three powertrains, all of which come with standard all-wheel drive. Two power levels for the 3.3-liter inline-six will be available, with 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque or 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, depending on trim. This powerplant will manage 25 mpg combined regardless of output, according to the EPA’s estimate. Like the CX-90, there will also be a plug-in hybrid. The CX-70’s PHEV and PHEV Premium Plus trims will be powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mated to a hybrid drive system that can travel up to 26 miles on battery power alone and nets a Mazda-estimated 56 miles per gallon equivalent. In both trims, it produces a combined 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mazda says the CX-70’s inline-six variants will be available in the fall of 2024 but hasn’t said yet when PHEVs will hit dealers.