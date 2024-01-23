The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Costs $63,450

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is brand-new for 2024, and a lot has changed. Along with fresh styling and a completely new interior, the E-Class has more tech packed behind its snout than ever. But all of the newness will cost you, and Mercedes has set the starting price for the new base E 350 (dubbed Premium) at $63,450. That's quite a bit more than the 2023 E-Class' starting price of $57,900 and nearly $5,000 more than the equivalent 2024 BMW 5 Series, which starts at $58,895.

For 2024 the E 350 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, standard all-wheel drive, and a laundry list of "ooh I want that" features. All E-Classes include AMG-specific exterior styling, and the base model comes with LED headlights with automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, a 14.4-inch center display with the latest version of MBUX on board, augmented reality navigation, a surround-view parking camera, blind-spot warning, and 64-color ambient lighting. Multiple wheel options range from 18 to 21 inches, too.