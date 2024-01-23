- The all-new 2024 E-Class starts at $63,450.
- That's for the base E 350 with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.
- If you want more power you're going to have to pony up almost $70,000.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Costs $63,450
That's quite a bit more than the BMW 5 Series starts at
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is brand-new for 2024, and a lot has changed. Along with fresh styling and a completely new interior, the E-Class has more tech packed behind its snout than ever. But all of the newness will cost you, and Mercedes has set the starting price for the new base E 350 (dubbed Premium) at $63,450. That's quite a bit more than the 2023 E-Class' starting price of $57,900 and nearly $5,000 more than the equivalent 2024 BMW 5 Series, which starts at $58,895.
For 2024 the E 350 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, standard all-wheel drive, and a laundry list of "ooh I want that" features. All E-Classes include AMG-specific exterior styling, and the base model comes with LED headlights with automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, a 14.4-inch center display with the latest version of MBUX on board, augmented reality navigation, a surround-view parking camera, blind-spot warning, and 64-color ambient lighting. Multiple wheel options range from 18 to 21 inches, too.
If you want a larger engine, Mercedes will ask for $69,250 of your hard-earned dollars. The burlier E 450 comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder that makes 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Like the E 350 it too shuffles power to all four wheels as standard. Our initial impressions of the new E-Class came from behind the wheel of the E 450, and you can read how we think it rides, handles, and what to make of all its new tech here. It even has TikTok. Seriously.
A step up from the base Premium model is the Pinnacle trim. It's available on both the E 350 and E 450 models and comes with all the same standard equipment as Premium cars but with even more duds thrown in. A light-up grille is standard on Pinnacle models (it's optional on Premium models), as is a head-up display, heat- and noise-insulated glass, and active ambient lighting. The E 350 Pinnacle starts at $66,000 and the E 450 Pinnacle costs $71,800.
All new E-Classes will have a lengthy list of options to pick from, too. A Burmester 4D sound system with Dolby Atmos, Mercedes' Superscreen (which adds a 12.3-inch display for the passenger), an Airmatic adaptive suspension (which can individually control compression and rebound), and rear-axle steering are all sold à la carte. Mercedes says the new E-Class will hit dealers in the U.S. before the end of March.
Edmunds says
Even though we already drove the E-Class in Europe, we have yet to get it in our garage for testing. Once we do we'll be sure to render a full verdict.