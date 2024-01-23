Skip to main content
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Costs $63,450

That's quite a bit more than the BMW 5 Series starts at

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class front 3/4
  Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The all-new 2024 E-Class starts at $63,450.
  • That's for the base E 350 with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.
  • If you want more power you're going to have to pony up almost $70,000.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is brand-new for 2024, and a lot has changed. Along with fresh styling and a completely new interior, the E-Class has more tech packed behind its snout than ever. But all of the newness will cost you, and Mercedes has set the starting price for the new base E 350 (dubbed Premium) at $63,450. That's quite a bit more than the 2023 E-Class' starting price of $57,900 and nearly $5,000 more than the equivalent 2024 BMW 5 Series, which starts at $58,895.

For 2024 the E 350 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, standard all-wheel drive, and a laundry list of "ooh I want that" features. All E-Classes include AMG-specific exterior styling, and the base model comes with LED headlights with automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, a 14.4-inch center display with the latest version of MBUX on board, augmented reality navigation, a surround-view parking camera, blind-spot warning, and 64-color ambient lighting. Multiple wheel options range from 18 to 21 inches, too.

2024 Mercedes E-Class dashboard

If you want a larger engine, Mercedes will ask for $69,250 of your hard-earned dollars. The burlier E 450 comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder that makes 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Like the E 350 it too shuffles power to all four wheels as standard. Our initial impressions of the new E-Class came from behind the wheel of the E 450, and you can read how we think it rides, handles, and what to make of all its new tech here. It even has TikTok. Seriously.

A step up from the base Premium model is the Pinnacle trim. It's available on both the E 350 and E 450 models and comes with all the same standard equipment as Premium cars but with even more duds thrown in. A light-up grille is standard on Pinnacle models (it's optional on Premium models), as is a head-up display, heat- and noise-insulated glass, and active ambient lighting. The E 350 Pinnacle starts at $66,000 and the E 450 Pinnacle costs $71,800.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class rear three-quarter view

All new E-Classes will have a lengthy list of options to pick from, too. A Burmester 4D sound system with Dolby Atmos, Mercedes' Superscreen (which adds a 12.3-inch display for the passenger), an Airmatic adaptive suspension (which can individually control compression and rebound), and rear-axle steering are all sold à la carte. Mercedes says the new E-Class will hit dealers in the U.S. before the end of March.

Edmunds says

Even though we already drove the E-Class in Europe, we have yet to get it in our garage for testing. Once we do we'll be sure to render a full verdict.

