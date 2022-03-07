What's it like to drive?

Power from the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 comes on quickly as you pull away from a stop, and there's ample midrange thrust to be had when prodding the gas pedal. The Type S' turbocharged powerplant doesn't feel overly aggressive or raw. Instead, it's smooth and consistent in its power delivery.

The MDX Type S is better to drive than the regular model when it comes to handling and comfort too. Click the MDX over into the selectable Sport or Sport+ driving mode and you get a stiffer ride but not one that's punishing or harsh. In the corners, it's impressively stable and has much more grip than you likely expect from such a sizable SUV. It's not upset by midcorner bumps either. You can dart between corners with remarkably surprising speed for a vehicle of this size and truly enjoy any curvy mountain road with confidence. The upsized Brembo brakes provide impressive, fade-free stopping power, even when used in taxing conditions such as driving enthusiastically along a twisty mountain road.

Some automakers tune their air suspension-equipped SUVs to ride softly, and we'd noticed that sometimes this results in an overly floaty or bouncy ride on the highway. Thankfully, this isn't the case with the Type S. The air suspension is soft and compliant on the highway and soaks up big and small bumps alike. It strikes an excellent balance between performance and comfort, and it's a big step forward for this three-row Acura SUV.