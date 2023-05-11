Driven: 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Leads Alfa Into the Future

How's the Tonale's powertrain?

The Tonale's sole powertrain combines a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder gas engine with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 121-horsepower electric motor. The entire system produces a total of 285 total system hp and 347 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, though the Tonale's two propulsion systems work separately, as the gas engine is only tied to the front wheels and the electric motor drives the rears. In practice, these transitions happen seamlessly. There aren't times where the Tonale feels tripped up or like too much power is coming from either source while driving in hybrid mode. Alfa Romeo did a good job with the tuning.

The electric motor is powered by a 15.5-kWh battery pack mounted in the dead center of the vehicle, though thankfully it doesn't make the floor center hump in the back too large. Alfa Romeo says that the Tonale should have just over 30 miles of electric range, but the EPA has yet to sign off on that figure, and it's one we'll surely put to the test when we get one in for testing.

The Tonale feels peppy in the city and on the highway — and the motor offers enough juice to propel the Tonale to 78 mph on EV power alone. The three drive modes are labeled by letters D, N and A, as if the brand's love of heritage wasn't clear enough already. That A mode (for "Advanced Efficiency") is the EV mode, N is for "Natural" (aka normal), and D is for "Dual Power" (aka dynamic mode) and keeps the gas engine on all the time.

When driving in the A for electric mode, there's a clear bump in the throttle pedal that you can feel to let you know that if you demand more power than the motor can provide, the gas engine will fire up. This makes it easier to keep the Tonale running on just the battery, though it's easy to push past the detent if you really need to accelerate. Doing so does kick you up into the N drive mode, so you'll have to toggle back down to A to manually force the engine off.

Beyond this, there are few other ways to customize the way the Tonale drives. There are two regenerative braking settings, high and normal, though you can't select between the two of them. High regen only comes with the D drive mode, and the other two lock you into normal regen. There is an eSave button behind the shifter that allows you hold the battery's state of charge or even charge it up using the gas engine, but that's about it.