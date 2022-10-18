Driven: 2023 Toyota Highlander Gets Loud in Its Transition to Turbo Power

How does the Highlander drive?

The new turbocharged 2.4-liter engine produces 265 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. Compare this against the old V6's 295 hp and 263 lb-ft, and you'll see that the turbo-four makes less horsepower but more torque. While Toyota hasn't quoted acceleration times yet, we expect that the 2023 Highlander's 0-60 mph time won't be too far off the previous model's 7.5-second run.

Don't expect fuel economy to be significantly different either — the new powertrain gets an estimated 24 mpg combined with all-wheel drive (25 mpg combined with front-wheel drive). That's the same number that the current FWD Highlander achieves. Toyota says that the four-cylinder's NO x and CO2 emissions are reduced versus the old V6, but don't expect to see big savings at the pump.

Much like this engine does in its Lexus counterparts, it feels more substantial than you'd expect a smaller four-cylinder engine to in a vehicle this large. Power delivery is very smooth at all speeds thanks to the additional torque. From a stop, while accelerating to highway speeds, or when performing passing maneuvers on the highway, the engine and eight-speed automatic transmission work in harmony to respond quickly to throttle inputs and get the SUV up speed easily. It's not a leap forward in performance over the V6, but it is an overall improvement — except in one area: noise.

Turbo-fours don't really make pleasant noises and this one is no exception. While the buzziness at speed that you'd get from a CVT is somewhat tamed, the cabin gets very noisy under acceleration when the engine hits around 3,000 rpm. And on downhill grades, the transmission likes to hold the revs a bit higher so you don't have to lean on the brakes (and with the adaptive cruise control activated) but unfortunately that triggers the engine to start to whine again. I had to turn up a podcast to be able to hear it in those instances.

Otherwise, the Highlander drives well enough. In our review of the 2022 Highlander we wrote that "the Highlander makes daily driving a low-effort activity" and that rings exactly true for the 2023 model as well. Having a bit less weight out over the front wheels makes the handling feel a touch more lively, but these improvements are incremental and enough to keep the Highlander slightly above average compared to the rest of the class.