Driven: 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L Takes on Suburban and Expedition

How does the Wagoneer L drive?

The new engine offers plenty of power to get the Wagoneer L around with relative ease. There is a difference in the waythis power is delivered versus the V8 in the smaller Wagoneer — the smaller engine's lower displacement means it feels like it's working a bit harder initially and you have to dig into the pedal a little bit more to reach that extra power. Even so, there shouldn't be any complaints about this engine (or its higher-output sibling that powers the Grand Wagoneer L). It's quite good.

Jeep offers the Wagoneer L with a standard suspension or an air-spring suspension that can raise and lower the vehicle's ride height. We've driven both setups and noticed a big difference between them. On the standard suspension, the Wagoneer L feels unsettled and bouncy, especially at highway speeds, and rolls a lot in corners. Feeling the nose of the big SUV wobble up and down on the road gets old quickly.

With the air suspension, however, the Wagoneer L's road manners improve markedly and it glides down the road with a ride that rivals some luxury vehicles. We complained about the ride quality (even with the air suspension equipped) in the standard-length version of the Grand Wagoneer, but stretching things out seems to have given the platform a bit more stability that it needed. In corners you can feel the weight of the Wagoneer L shift around, but it doesn't feel sloppy or unsettled. The air suspension is the clear choice between the two.

How comfortable is the Wagoneer L?

Though the Wagoneer L's added length goes purely to grow cargo room, the L still offers plenty of room for passengers across all three rows. Two adults will fit in the third row comfortably even for longer trips — and get four USB charging parts and well-positioned air vents in the bargain. The second row has plenty of travel with either the standard bench seat or the available captain's chairs to apportion the legroom as needed for each passenger.

Captain's chairs are also available that have a wide pass-through to the rear seat, but they can also tilt and slide forward easily to allow third-row access from either direction. Those seats are comfortable as well, only lacking a bit of thigh support. The front seats remain the most comfortable place to be, with standard heating and ventilation. Even the base Wagoneer L comes with standard leather upholstery as well, giving it a touch of class.

How's the Wagoneer L's interior?

The cabin of the Wagoneer L mirrors that of the standard Wagoneer. That means that even the base model has a luxuriously detailed and feature-rich interior, with amenities that include eight USB ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a blind-spot warning system. The Wagoneer feels more premium than its competitors — an impression that is reflected in its higher price tag.

The Wagoneer L's length gains are felt once you look beyond the third row. The stretched wheelbase moves the wheel arch away from the door cutout, enlarging the side door and making it easier tto get in and out of the second and third rows.