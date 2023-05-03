Jeff grew up watching his dad work and came by his American automotive history organically. In fact, Jeff’s grandfather was an engineer and his great-grandfather worked on the assembly line worker, both for Buick. The path to auto design wasn’t a straight one, however, and Jeff spent some time trying out other avenues, like sketching out toy ideas for Kenner. One of them was a rocket launcher in the shape of the Penguin character from the 1992 movie Batman Returns, which is amusingly different than dreaming up a car.

During his college career at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, Jeff took six internships through the school’s co-op program to explore his creative chops. Once he had his degree in hand, he started a job with General Motors and worked on the C5 Corvette Z06 and early C6 Corvette programs, among others. Six years later, he landed at Chrysler and has stayed with the Stellantis family ever since.