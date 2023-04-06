Chevy Corvette Z06 vs. Lucid Air Grand Touring: A High-Horsepower Edmunds U-Drags for the Books

Let’s get this out of the way: The Air has a monstrous 819 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque. By comparison, the Z06’s 670 hp and 460 lb-ft look a bit meek. However, the Lucid weighs nearly 1,400 pounds more. To make matters a little stickier for the Lucid — or, more precisely, not sticky — it’s rolling on Pirelli P Zero all-season shoes. That’s compared to the Vette’s Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires, which are effectively racing rubber.

Watch the video to see the results, but here’s a little preview of the numbers: In Race 1, both cars rocketed to 60 mph in under 4 seconds, completing the quarter mile in the low 11s. (Remember, this is not a prepped surface like a drag strip.) The Z06 cornered harder, registering 1.04 g. However, the Lucid had a shorter total distance traveled, running the course in 3,721 feet.

With plenty of heat in all of the tires, things got even faster in Race 2 as the day's temperatures warmed up our concrete racing surface. The Chevy was quicker to 60, hitting 3.3 seconds, and it even cracked the 11-second quarter-mile barrier, smashing through in 10.9 seconds. The Lucid improved on its lateral cornering, notching 0.98 g.

Edmunds U-Drags overview

A traditional drag race is all about straight-line speed, but true performance is about so much more. That’s why we invented U-Drags, a short head-to-head race format that tests acceleration, braking and handling. The two cars sprint to the quarter-mile mark, brake hard into a U-turn, then hustle back to the start-finish line. After that, we switch drivers and lanes and run a second race to make sure both cars get a fair shot at glory.

The graphic below gives you a visual representation of how it all works. Check it out, then keep scrolling for all the details.