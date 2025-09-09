- 2026 introduces the Nissan Z Heritage Edition.
The 2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition Channels GT-R Energy
Nissan is digging into its back catalog, and we really don't mind
Fans of the Nissan brand — and heck, even those who wouldn't consider themselves hardcore aficionados — know the GT-R well. It was a supercar-slaying menace for decades, and though it's now discontinued, the brand is reviving a piece of it for 2026. The new Z Heritage Edition mixes in a little bit of Godzilla's DNA to give the brand's sole remaining sports car a little more style.
First thing Z fans will notice is the Midnight Purple paint job. The color scheme has been cribbed from GT-Rs of the past. First seen on the R34 GT-R of the 1990s, it eventually made its way to the most recent GT-R, the R35, as part of the 2024 T-Spec package. For 2026, Nissan is bestowing the iconic shade on the Z. Even though this generation of Nissan's sports car hasn't quite earned the same legendary status as the R35 GT-R, it's nice to see the color back in production.
The Heritage Edition gets other throwback touches, too, like the "Twin Turbo" side graphic, retro-look twin turbo badging. Gold-colored Rays wheels, a carbon-fiber spoiler, and unique doorsill plates round out the changes. The Heritage Edition is mechanically the same as every other Performance trim Nissan Z.
The engine remains a twin-turbo V6 with 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Buyers will get the option of either a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic gearbox, though we don't think it would feel quite like a proper homage to Nissan's performance heritage without a stick and a third pedal. Performance trim Nissan Zs all get a limited-slip differential, stickier tires than the base model, and upgraded brakes.
Nissan hasn't said how much the Heritage Edition will cost, but we think it will start somewhere between the Z Performance's $54,165 starting price and the Z Nismo's $66,945 base MSRP. Anyone who's craving a hit of Nissan nostalgia in 2025 will be able to get their hands on this heritage model before the end of this year.