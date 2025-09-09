The 2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition Channels GT-R Energy

Fans of the Nissan brand — and heck, even those who wouldn't consider themselves hardcore aficionados — know the GT-R well. It was a supercar-slaying menace for decades, and though it's now discontinued, the brand is reviving a piece of it for 2026. The new Z Heritage Edition mixes in a little bit of Godzilla's DNA to give the brand's sole remaining sports car a little more style.

First thing Z fans will notice is the Midnight Purple paint job. The color scheme has been cribbed from GT-Rs of the past. First seen on the R34 GT-R of the 1990s, it eventually made its way to the most recent GT-R, the R35, as part of the 2024 T-Spec package. For 2026, Nissan is bestowing the iconic shade on the Z. Even though this generation of Nissan's sports car hasn't quite earned the same legendary status as the R35 GT-R, it's nice to see the color back in production.