Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Does politics influence your car buying decisions?

The duo shares data on how your political party may influence your car buying decisions, plus they explore the Ford Explorer

2025 Ford Explorer front
  • written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria drives the 2025 Ford Explorer.
  • They discuss data that shows how your politics may shape your car-buying choices.

This week's episode dives into how politics havs more influence on what car you buy than you think.

Plus, the duo chat about what it is like to drive the 2025 Ford Explorer.

Find out on the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

205 for sale in your area
See All for Sale

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model