- Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria drives the 2025 Ford Explorer.
- They discuss data that shows how your politics may shape your car-buying choices.
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Does politics influence your car buying decisions?
The duo shares data on how your political party may influence your car buying decisions, plus they explore the Ford Explorer
This week's episode dives into how politics havs more influence on what car you buy than you think.
Plus, the duo chat about what it is like to drive the 2025 Ford Explorer.
Find out on the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.