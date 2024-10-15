CarCast+Edmunds: How to become an automotive journalist

This week's episode dives into all things automotive journalism as Alistair sits down with me and Steve Ewing, director of News Content at Edmunds.

We share how we started our careers, how and when we joined Edmunds, and the key elements that make or break an auto journalist. Plus, we discuss our pet peeves at event launches.

