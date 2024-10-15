Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds: How to become an automotive journalist

Alistair is joined by two key members of his team to discuss what it's like to be in the car review business

    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • Alistair sits down with two Edmunds team members to discuss the auto journalism biz.
  • They chat about what it takes to get into auto journalism.
  • Plus, what not to do on car launches.

This week's episode dives into all things automotive journalism as Alistair sits down with me and Steve Ewing, director of News Content at Edmunds.

We share how we started our careers, how and when we joined Edmunds, and the key elements that make or break an auto journalist. Plus, we discuss our pet peeves at event launches.

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she's not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

