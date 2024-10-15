- Alistair sits down with two Edmunds team members to discuss the auto journalism biz.
CarCast+Edmunds: How to become an automotive journalist
Alistair is joined by two key members of his team to discuss what it's like to be in the car review business
This week's episode dives into all things automotive journalism as Alistair sits down with me and Steve Ewing, director of News Content at Edmunds.
We share how we started our careers, how and when we joined Edmunds, and the key elements that make or break an auto journalist. Plus, we discuss our pet peeves at event launches.
Catch the entire podcast episode here.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.