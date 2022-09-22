Canadian Dealership Allegedly Imposing Ridiculously Strict Restrictions on G-wagen Leases

The list above was difficult to believe, so we called the dealership to try to confirm that the list was real. After multiple attempts to reach out, we got a hold of a salesperson and learned their sales staff isn't allowed to answer any questions about the G-wagen purchase policy. We were also told that a sales manager would reach out to help answer our questions. We have yet to receive a call but will update this story when we do.
In the past, we've seen unusual demands from dealers selling their allotment of some ultra-exotic vehicles (including limited-production Ferraris, Porsche, Bugattis and the like). We probably don't need to explain just how unbelievable these terms and conditions are for something a little more typical like a G-wagen. Sure, the G has enjoyed a small but fervent fan base for decades now, and there's plenty of pent-up demand for them since Mercedes temporarily paused production for a few months during the 2022 model year. But putting aside its unique look and feel, compared to other SUVs in its class, the G-wagen has ponderous handling and an outdated infotainment system, and it suffers from numerous ergonomic challenges. In short, it's cool, but the G-Class is nowhere near perfect.