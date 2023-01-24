Driven: The 2023 Honda Pilot Is Improved but Its Tech Falls Short of the Best

How does the Pilot drive?

The Pilot's engine is again a 3.5-liter V6. Honda says that it's all-new, with a brand-new aluminum block among other changes. It produces 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. That's just a slight 5-hp increase over last year's model, though the new Pilot also features a 10-speed automatic transmission that gains a gear over the outgoing nine-speed box.

The new V6 and transmission combo could produce slightly better acceleration, but we won't know for sure until we get a new Pilot in for our full evaluation. The last-generation Pilot we tested went from 0 to 60 mph in 7 seconds, which was already a quicker-than-average time for a midsize three-row SUV. Front-wheel drive is standard on most trim levels, with all-wheel drive optional (though it is standard on TrailSport and Elite models).

Even with its updated internals, the new V6 seems a lot like the older version. This Pilot's bigger overall footprint erases any gains from the 5 additional horsepower (now 285 hp total). And with an unchanged 262 lb-ft of torque, there isn't any more grunt on offer to help move things along. Honda's new 10-speed transmission shifts smoothly but always feels like it's working. Around town, we wish that it would settle into gear faster and stay put. This updated powertrain feels adequate with its power delivery but isn't the Pilot's strong suit by any means.

There are now up to seven (yes, really) drive modes to choose from, including new Sport, Trail and Tow modes. Honda's improved all-wheel-drive system in the Pilot can now send up to 70% of the engine's torque to the rear axle and shift power to each wheel independently as needed.

We had the opportunity to put all of this to use while driving a TrailSport over varied off-road terrain. With an occasional wheel lift, the SUV would take a second to settle in and send power to the correct corner, ultimately soldiering on with little issue. The only unsettling moments were the several times we knocked the center skid plate over rocks, though Honda engineers reassured us that they built them strong for a reason.

We came away impressed by how relaxing the Pilot is to drive on the highway for long stretches of time. Honda installed new seats in this generation and they are a huge improvement, with support all the way up your back. Optional heated and ventilated seats in the front row and a heated second row help keep things a little more comfortable as well.

Even better is the Pilot’s stellar ride quality. We drove the Elite on 20-inch wheels and the TrailSport with all-terrain tires, and neither was problematic at any point. The Pilot's suspension isolates big bumps in the road extremely well, yet the SUV feels connected as you're driving along. We never knocked the old Pilot for its ride quality, but this new one is even better.