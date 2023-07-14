- The three-row Atlas and two-row Atlas Cross Sport get a significant update.
- The upgraded turbocharged four-cylinder is the only engine option.
- More standard features, including ventilated seats and a 12-inch touchscreen.
2024 Volkswagen Atlas First Drive: Powertrain Is a Plus, but New Infotainment Isn't
Why did they mess with a good thing?
The Volkswagen Atlas is the largest Volkswagen you can buy and seems tailor-made for the United States. It's a comfortable SUV with three rows and plenty of storage space. That last part is particularly true of the Atlas Cross Sport, which drops the third row so you can stuff more junk in the trunk.
The Atlas delivers most of what you'd want from a midsize SUV. The seats are comfortable, the transmission is smooth enough and there's plenty of power with the all-new 2.0-liter turbo. That engine is now the only one you can get on both the Atlas and Cross Sport — the V6 is donezo.
Other changes include updated styling, including a grille-width LED light bar and backlit VW badge up front. The entry-level SE trim includes a new 12-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch screen behind the steering wheel. Wireless smartphone connectivity is also standard, and you'll find six USB-C power ports throughout the vehicle.
And if you prefer the look of your large SUV to be rugged rather than sporty, look no further than the new Peak Edition trim level. Enhancements start with unique 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Those chunkier tires alone should greatly improve the Atlas' decidedly light off-road capabilities. You also get some exterior styling upgrades such as some tough-looking side sills, minor changes to the front and rear fascia, and two new paint choices: Avocado Green and Pure Gray.
The three-row Atlas starts at $39,075 (including destination), which is a little pricier than the base price of the Kia Telluride, which has been our favorite three-row midsize SUV since it launched in 2020. But the Atlas' lengthy list of standard features indicates Volkswagen is gearing up for a fight.
What's under the Atlas' hood?
A new turbocharged 2.0 four-cylinder replaces the outgoing turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder as well as the previously optional 3.6-liter V6. Exactly what has changed in the engine we don't know at this time, but Volkswagen does call it new and it gets a big power jump over the existing four-cylinder to 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (up from 235 hp and 258 lb-ft). The new turbo-four's numbers are more in line with the outgoing V6. Volkswagen says the new engine shaves about 0.5 second off the 0-60 mph time compared to last year's Atlas with the V6. An eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Shift paddles are now standard on the Atlas as well.
Volkswagen says that towing capacity will remain the same, topping out at 5,000 pounds. Fuel economy figures are not yet finalized, but representatives were willing to say that it will beat the current V6 fuel economy (18 city/23 highway and 20 mpg combined with FWD) by 5%-10% and will come close to the current fuel economy of the turbocharged four-cylinder (21 city/25 highway and 23 mpg combined with FWD) while offering more power.
How does the Atlas drive?
The Atlas offers a smooth drive and plenty of power for most shoppers. You can shift yourself in both standard and Sport drive modes using the paddles on the steering wheel, and the shift response is quick enough. The only noticeable difference between standard and Sport mode is the sound: The latter is quite a bit louder and delays the shift until higher in the rev range, but you never forget you're driving a fairly large SUV. The Atlas gives you little to complain about, but it's not going to compete with the BMW X3 or X5 for sporty driving dynamics.
How comfortable is the Atlas?
The front two rows are quite comfortable. Ventilated and heated seats are standard in the first row, as is three-zone climate control. Heated second-row outboard seats are added when you select the midtier SEL trim level. Taller adults may find the third row cramped and uncomfortable, but getting in and out of it is simple. The Cross Sport has no tricky third row to contend with, and the front two rows are just about as comfortable as those in the Atlas.
How's the Atlas' interior?
Volkswagen says that the Atlas trim structure will mostly carry on unchanged, which means we can expect the 2024 trim lineup to include the SE, SE with Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line Black and SEL Premium R-Line, in addition to that Peak Edition model.
The interior doesn't just have more features; it also gets classed up a bit with synthetic leather wrapping the dashboard and center console. Adjustable 30-color ambient lighting is also available, and Volkswagen says that real leather upholstery will be available on a lower trim level than before. (It started on the SEL Premium previously, so look for it on the SEL now.) Top trim levels will get quilted seating surfaces as well in a diamond pattern.
There's copious amounts of room all over the place in the Atlas and the third row remains comfortable for small children all the way up to tall adults. In the center console, the shifter has been redesigned to allow space for a new storage cubby underneath that's an ideal place to stash a small purse or bag.
Sadly, the Atlas does give up the vast majority of its physical controls in exchange for touch-sensitive ones. It's a sleek look but it's also essentially the same system that's given us trouble in the ID.4 and Golf GTI. The temperature and volume sliders below the screen are a particularly troublesome spot given that they don't illuminate at night and are hard to find. That also means no more volume or tuning knobs and no more traditional buttons on the steering wheel either. Those are now touch-sensitive controls that we've also found to be finicky. The new setup looks very clean. It's just not as easy to use as what the 2018-2023 Atlas models had.
How's the Atlas' tech?
The 12-inch center screen is pleasant to look at, but the software isn't user-friendly. That's a shame, because there are few physical buttons surrounding the infotainment system. We're not a fan of the haptic touch controls for the climate control, and navigating through the touchscreen menus is a bit of a chore. It's also difficult to make any adjustments while driving, as the touchscreen requires you to take your eyes off the road.
How's the Atlas' storage?
You get 20.6 cubic feet of storage space behind the third row, which is comparable to the three-row Kia Telluride. If you fold down the second and third row, you get a cavernous 96.8 cubic feet. That outshines the Telluride in volume alone, and the rear rows create an easy-to-use flat platform.
Interior storage is generous, particularly in the door-side pockets. There's also a nifty bit of storage space in between the front two seats, with enough room for a medium-sized purse. We were able to fit a standard Hydro Flask in all four door pockets with no issue and a little bit of room to spare.
The Cross Sport is 5 inches shorter than the Atlas but doesn't have a third row. You get 40.3 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 77.8 cubes with that row folded down. Folding the second row down doesn't quite give you the smooth, level loading platform that it does on the standard Atlas, and you lose nearly 20 cubic feet of storage by opting for the Cross Sport. Interior storage is just about identical to the Atlas, including generous door pockets and the space in front of the center console.
How economical is the Atlas?
Stick with front-wheel drive, and the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sports are expected to deliver 23 mpg in the EPA's combined cycle. Adding all-wheel drive drops the Atlas SE and Atlas Cross Sport to 22 mpg combined; the Atlas SEL and the Peak Edition earn ratings of 21 and 20 mpg combined, respectively.
That's a little worse than the Mazda CX-90's 25 mpg combined but about on par with the Kia Telluride's 21 mpg for all-wheel-drive trims.
Edmunds says
The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas has taken a big step forward in standard equipment, adding ventilated front seats and a new digital display. We still have issues with Volkswagen's infotainment system, but the new powertrain is plenty powerful for most shoppers and its price is competitive with Edmunds' favorite, the Kia Telluride.