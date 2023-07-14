2024 Volkswagen Atlas First Drive: Powertrain Is a Plus, but New Infotainment Isn't

The Volkswagen Atlas is the largest Volkswagen you can buy and seems tailor-made for the United States. It's a comfortable SUV with three rows and plenty of storage space. That last part is particularly true of the Atlas Cross Sport, which drops the third row so you can stuff more junk in the trunk.

The Atlas delivers most of what you'd want from a midsize SUV. The seats are comfortable, the transmission is smooth enough and there's plenty of power with the all-new 2.0-liter turbo. That engine is now the only one you can get on both the Atlas and Cross Sport — the V6 is donezo.

Other changes include updated styling, including a grille-width LED light bar and backlit VW badge up front. The entry-level SE trim includes a new 12-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch screen behind the steering wheel. Wireless smartphone connectivity is also standard, and you'll find six USB-C power ports throughout the vehicle.

And if you prefer the look of your large SUV to be rugged rather than sporty, look no further than the new Peak Edition trim level. Enhancements start with unique 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Those chunkier tires alone should greatly improve the Atlas' decidedly light off-road capabilities. You also get some exterior styling upgrades such as some tough-looking side sills, minor changes to the front and rear fascia, and two new paint choices: Avocado Green and Pure Gray.

The three-row Atlas starts at $39,075 (including destination), which is a little pricier than the base price of the Kia Telluride, which has been our favorite three-row midsize SUV since it launched in 2020. But the Atlas' lengthy list of standard features indicates Volkswagen is gearing up for a fight.