Improved tech offerings

Technology represents the Explorer's biggest addition in this refresh, and it's the type of overhaul that would normally come along in a redesign or a brand-new model. The 2025 Explorer is the first Ford to come with the Ford Digital Experience infotainment system (another version has appeared in Lincoln vehicles). The new Android-based system makes Google Maps its native navigation application and utilizes Google Assistant for voice commands. There's also the option to use Alexa to connect to home devices as needed.

The system offers the ability to also display Google Maps in the instrument cluster, whether it's being used within the native system or via Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (wireless connectivity for both is also standard). And it allows access to the vehicle-specific version of the Google Play store, which also includes some Ford-specific apps like a driving game.

If the complete overhaul wasn't enough for tech additions, Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving system will also be available for the first time on the Explorer. It will be running version 1.2 of the system, which offers lane change assist (automatically changes lanes if the driver bumps the turn signal stalk) and in-lane repositioning, which will subtly shift the vehicle away from vehicles in other lanes. Adaptive cruise control is also newly standard, increasing the Explorer's value proposition.