Can Hyundai and Supernal Actually Deliver a Flying Taxi?

Stop trying to make flying taxis happen! It's not going to happen!

Tech critic Regina George wouldn't have been impressed by the unending number of startups that have demonstrated small personal aircraft at previous iterations of CES, but a new concept from Hyundai offshoot Supernal might have changed her mind. The S-A2 is the second of Supernal's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) concepts, released at the halfway point between the S-A1's debut at CES 2020 and the proposed launch of the production version in 2028.