The Fully Electric Cadillac Escalade IQ Is Coming, and Soon

- An electric Cadillac Escalade is coming.
- We now know what it will be called: the Escalade IQ.
- Cadillac isn't saying much, but it will arrive by the end of this year.
The much-rumored fully electric Cadillac Escalade is well on its way. Cadillac confirmed with a teaser image that the big new body-on-frame EV will be called the Escalade IQ. We also know that the all-electric Escalade is coming later this year, so we don't have long to wait to see what an IQ'd up version of Cadillac's most iconic nameplate will look like and offer.
Beyond that, we don't know too much about the Escalade IQ aside from the obvious bits that we can glean from the gas-powered car. You can fully expect three rows, massive amounts of space inside, and a litany of leather, suede, wood and other luxurious materials. We also expect it to look slightly different, and Cadillac will like show off a design that's more in line with its other fully electric offerings, the Celestiq and Lyriq.
We also expect GM's Ultium battery tech to serve as this big SUV's underbody. A large battery will make up most of the floor, and there will be multiple power outputs, different trims with different range estimates (though we hope Cadillac can crack the 350-mile mark with a battery that's destined to be well over 150 kW), and multiple motor configurations. However, this is all still speculation. Luckily we know that we'll see the Escalade IQ sooner rather than later and won't have to wait long for details.
We’ve known the Escalade IQ was coming for a while but expect there to be at least a few surprises when it finally gets its full reveal.