Drag Race! How Does the Corvette Stingray Hold Up Against the New Z06?

But the Z06 does have a drawback: the money. A C8 Stingray with the Z51 performance package can be had for as little as $72,240 (assuming you can dodge ever-present dealer markups). The Z06 is far more expensive, starting at $109,295. Getting one right now is nearly impossible without paying over sticker, and some dealers are asking more than $200,000 for a Z06. (We're not kidding.) So the question very quickly becomes: Is the Z06 worth it when you're at a set of lights?

That's exactly what we're testing here. Can the Z06 make a case for costing at least $30,000 more than its little sibling, or is the Stingray even more of a giant killer than Chevrolet thought? That's what U-Drags is going to find out. Check out the video above and decide for yourself if the way the Z06 goes, handles and sounds is really worth all that extra coin.