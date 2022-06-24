Sizing them up

First, our long-term Jeep Wrangler. We purchased this one, a 2018 Rubicon model, more than four years ago. And in that time it's racked up over 80,000 miles — many of them demanding, difficult miles of off-road driving. So while it packs a decent 3.6-liter V6 engine under the hood, making 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, we had suspicions that its challenging life may have sapped some performance. However, it has one big advantage: weight. In our testing the Wrangler tipped the scales at 4,545 pounds, nearly 700 pounds lighter than the Bronco.

Right, so about our long-term Ford Bronco. We've had this one only a few short months, having finally taken delivery after several long delays. But our first impressions are that the Bronco is worth the wait. It's superbly capable off-road, and its optional twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 engine has plenty of muscle. Rated at 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, it dominates the Wrangler on paper. The weight discrepancy, however, means that these rigs have about the same power-to-weight ratio, needing to move roughly 16 pounds of SUV with every horsepower. Indeed, our separate track testing of both vehicles revealed similar times in the quarter mile (15.6 seconds for the Bronco versus 15.8 seconds for the Wrangler), with the Wrangler actually moving a hair faster at that point (85.9 mph to the Bronco's 85 mph flat).

In short, while you might think the Bronco V6 would wipe the floor with the Wrangler, our test numbers indicated a toss-up. But races aren't run on paper. They're run on computer screens.