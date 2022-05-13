Are you one of the many people looking at the new Bronco Raptor and thinking whether or not to buy one? Perhaps you're trying to figure out if it's the right vehicle for you, how to justify the purchase to your spouse/accountant or waiting for our expert review from behind the wheel? Maybe you're simply indecisive?

To quote Billy Wordsworth, "You snooze, you lose, bucko." A new disclaimer on Ford's Bronco Raptor information page reads, "Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Limited inventory may be available at selected dealers. Contact your dealer for more information."

We emailed Ford to confirm our suspicions: that customer orders of the 2022 Bronco Raptor are completely sold-out. While a representative told us that the 2022 run was only for existing reservation holders, the original press release states, "A majority of the 2022 model year Bronco Raptor allocation will go to existing reservation holders based upon their original reservation timestamp." Now we know from Ford's website that customers can no longer place orders for the 2022 Bronco Raptor. And nobody outside Ford has even driven one yet.

You might have to try again next year

Ford has a lot of hot new vehicles for which demand far exceeds supply. The automaker had to shut the order books for the 2022 Maverick hybrid last December, the gas-only Maverick in January, standard Bronco models in March, and the F-150 Lightning electric truck in April.

Reservations for the Bronco Raptor began in early March, a few days after the order books for standard Broncos closed. It seems that prospective buyers had about two months to reserve their vehicle before the entire run of 2022 Bronco Raptor production earmarked for customer orders sold out.

If you want a 2022 Bronco Raptor but haven't submitted an order yet, you're not totally out of luck. You can still try to buy a Bronco Raptor straight off a dealer lot, though you might have to settle for a vehicle that isn't exactly what you're looking for. You could also try your hand later this year, when Ford is likely to open the order books again for the 2023 Bronco Raptor.

Edmunds says

Ford has just closed the order books on the 2022 Bronco Raptor. If you want a Raptor but haven't locked in an order, you can try buying one off a dealer lot or wait until orders open for the 2023 model.