Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. BMWs Munich Headquarters Is Home To Mint Condition Bavarian Goodness

BMWs Munich Headquarters Is Home To Mint Condition Bavarian Goodness

When in Munich...

BMW Headquarters building
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

BMW's global headquarters in Munich, Germany, is where every good, bad, and even ugly idea from the famed marque has been brainstormed, approved, and, thanks to the adjascent museum, preserved. So when we recently found oursevles in BMW's hometown we did what any car lover would do and we went to check it out oursevles. Have a look at some of the cool and wonderful classics that lie in mint condition should you ever have the chance to visit!

Edmunds says

Now all we have to do is find a way to get BMW to let us drive them all...

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Related information

Recommended

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by model

Other models

Recent automotive news

Lease deals by make