2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Real-World Test

2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Real-World Test

Versatile Powertrain Outshines Patchy Smartphone Connectivity

To see what it's like to live with a 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i, we've put one in our long-term fleet, which means we're running it for a full year and 20,000 miles. As the year progresses, our staffers fill up the logbook with comments on everything from road trips to reliability. Here's the latest news on our long-term X5 xDrive40i.

The BMW X5 xDrive40i's Versatile Powertrain Makes it Zippy for Daily Use

Like we do with every vehicle we get our hands on, we tested our 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i at our private test track. The X5 recorded a 5.0-second 0-60 mph sprint and completed the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds. All in all that is pretty good, especially when you want to feel like you are actually moving when you step on the gas.

Even without the V8 engine, the inline-six in our long-term X5 is plenty quick. Passing power is ample and fuel economy is still pretty alright. We were even impressed by the ECO PRO mode, especially in stop-and-go traffic. This is a versatile powertrain, and we would be hard-pressed to explain why the V8 is better for day-to-day use.

Read more real-world performance updates about our 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i.

Our 2020 BMW X5's Smartphone Integration Is a Bit Lackluster

The 2020 BMW X5 comes with additional standard highlights that include Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

However, vehicle test editor Kurt Niebuhr was not impressed with the X5's Android Auto setup.

First thing? It takes a solid minute or more to load after starting up the car before your music picks up where it left off. Twice Kurt shut off his phone's Bluetooth and WiFi connection because he thought the connection had gotten hung up.

Second, the connection gets choppy. Like, music-skipping choppy, and that's pretty frustrating. It might be the age of “my antiquated Pixel, but still. I'd just prefer a wired connection,” Kurt added.

He did like how the map and music selection fills the wide-format screen. Some manufacturers will leave a blank space where the music information is displayed or just throw up the Android Auto logo — that's low-effort.

Read more real-world technology updates about our 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i.

2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i: Real-World Fuel Economy

After about eight months and over 9,000 miles driven, our overall hovers around 19.9 mpg, which falls short of the EPA-estimated 22 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 19.9
EPA mpg rating: 22 combined (20 city / 26 highway)
Best fill mpg: 23.2
Best range (miles): 435.2
Current odometer: 9,317

Read more real-world fuel economy updates about our 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i.

Edmunds says

We're on the road all the time in our 2020 BMW X5, which means the logbook is brimming with our latest unvarnished opinions. Come along for the ride at our 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i long-term test page.

Jodi Tourkowby

Edmunds news

