The BMW X5 xDrive40i's Versatile Powertrain Makes it Zippy for Daily Use

Like we do with every vehicle we get our hands on, we tested our 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i at our private test track. The X5 recorded a 5.0-second 0-60 mph sprint and completed the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds. All in all that is pretty good, especially when you want to feel like you are actually moving when you step on the gas.

Even without the V8 engine, the inline-six in our long-term X5 is plenty quick. Passing power is ample and fuel economy is still pretty alright. We were even impressed by the ECO PRO mode, especially in stop-and-go traffic. This is a versatile powertrain, and we would be hard-pressed to explain why the V8 is better for day-to-day use.

Our 2020 BMW X5's Smartphone Integration Is a Bit Lackluster

The 2020 BMW X5 comes with additional standard highlights that include Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

However, vehicle test editor Kurt Niebuhr was not impressed with the X5's Android Auto setup.