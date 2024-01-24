- The impressive Kia EV9 wins the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award for 2024.
- Kia's three-row electric SUV wowed us with its sumptuous and spacious cabin, and it's pretty darn good to drive as well.
- What makes the EV9 Best of the Best? It's the way all of the EV9's attributes combine to make one super compelling package.
The Kia EV9 Is Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best for 2024
Kia's three-row EV takes home our most prestigious award
The slick new Kia EV9 is the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award winner for 2024. That means this big, electric Kia beat our five other Edmunds Top Rated winners to claim our most prestigious honor — and with good reason.
The EV9 is a champ from top to bottom. Its proportions might be boxy, but the EV9 has a large-and-in-charge vibe that comes through in spades. The EV9 has three spacious rows of seating, tried-and-true tech that works flawlessly, and a number of standard quality-of-life niceties. It's an SUV that's easy to like.
The EV9's range is admirable for a vehicle of its size, too. We saw 306 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test of a fully loaded GT-Line model — a version the EPA only estimates will go 270 miles. Our test of a GT-Line even beat the 304-mile figure of the longest-range EV9. That's awesome.
But it's not just the range, the long list of features, the bank-vault-like build quality or the spacious interior that secures the EV9's top spot on our podium. For all its excellence, the EV9 doesn't ask you to compromise the way you live — it just works like any other good three-row SUV. Put it all together, and you've got a package that's easily the Best of the Best.
Edmunds says
The EV9 was a no-brainer pick for our Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award. We can't wait to see what Kia has in store for its future electric cars. Check out all of our Edmunds Top Rated winners here.