The Kia EV9 Is Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best for 2024

The EV9's range is admirable for a vehicle of its size, too. We saw 306 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test of a fully loaded GT-Line model — a version the EPA only estimates will go 270 miles. Our test of a GT-Line even beat the 304-mile figure of the longest-range EV9. That's awesome.

But it's not just the range, the long list of features, the bank-vault-like build quality or the spacious interior that secures the EV9's top spot on our podium. For all its excellence, the EV9 doesn't ask you to compromise the way you live — it just works like any other good three-row SUV. Put it all together, and you've got a package that's easily the Best of the Best.