Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. The Kia EV9 Is Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best for 2024

The Kia EV9 Is Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best for 2024

Kia's three-row EV takes home our most prestigious award

Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The impressive Kia EV9 wins the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award for 2024.
  • Kia's three-row electric SUV wowed us with its sumptuous and spacious cabin, and it's pretty darn good to drive as well.
  • What makes the EV9 Best of the Best? It's the way all of the EV9's attributes combine to make one super compelling package.

The slick new Kia EV9 is the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award winner for 2024. That means this big, electric Kia beat our five other Edmunds Top Rated winners to claim our most prestigious honor — and with good reason.

The EV9 is a champ from top to bottom. Its proportions might be boxy, but the EV9 has a large-and-in-charge vibe that comes through in spades. The EV9 has three spacious rows of seating, tried-and-true tech that works flawlessly, and a number of standard quality-of-life niceties. It's an SUV that's easy to like.

170 for sale in your area
See All for Sale
Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best: Kia EV9

The EV9's range is admirable for a vehicle of its size, too. We saw 306 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test of a fully loaded GT-Line model — a version the EPA only estimates will go 270 miles. Our test of a GT-Line even beat the 304-mile figure of the longest-range EV9. That's awesome.

But it's not just the range, the long list of features, the bank-vault-like build quality or the spacious interior that secures the EV9's top spot on our podium. For all its excellence, the EV9 doesn't ask you to compromise the way you live — it just works like any other good three-row SUV. Put it all together, and you've got a package that's easily the Best of the Best.

Edmunds says

The EV9 was a no-brainer pick for our Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award. We can't wait to see what Kia has in store for its future electric cars. Check out all of our Edmunds Top Rated winners here.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid
Learn More at MitsubishiCars.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model