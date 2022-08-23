What is the Battista?

The Battista — so named after the company's founder Battista Farina — is a car that defies a clear categorization. Pininfarina calls it a hyper GT, but that's not quite right. Though it is available with a very handsome set of bespoke luggage (designed to fit perfectly under a glass panel just behind the cabin) and the cabin is very nicely appointed, it's also a bit small for two people to pack without leaving a few items of clothing at home. Thus, its usefulness as a grand tourer is limited. Instead, let's just call it what it is: a loony electric coupe that's here to reset your standard of what street-legal performance can be.

The Battista is powered by a 120-kWh battery pack that sends power to four electric motors, one mounted at each wheel. The powertrain is supplied by Croatian automaker Rimac and used in that company's own all-electric performance car, the Nevera. A rolling chassis is built in Croatia and then sent to Italy for the rest of assembly. In the Pininfarina, the powertrain's peak output is 1,874 horsepower and 1,726 lb-ft of torque. Pininfarina says the Battista can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph. Additionally, it has an estimated all-electric range of about 300 miles. If any Battista owners are willing, we'd love to verify that in Edmunds' real-world EV range testing.

The Battista's body is crafted from aluminum and carbon fiber. While we wouldn't call it as beautiful as some past Pininfarina designs like the Ferrari Daytona or Alfa Romeo Spider, the design is distinctly Italian and very Ferrari in feel. There are fewer intakes than on a Ferrari as you don't need to feed air into an engine, and the only active aero is the rear wing. You can see how the air is channeled over and around the car. The greenhouse is narrow, and there's no rear window. The butterfly doors open up and forward like a McLaren and only enhance the car's already exotic appeal.

Getting in and out is pretty easy, though the cabin is set somewhat in from the edge of the car. Just about every surface inside the car is covered with leather, and those that aren't are either metal or carbon fiber. The seat is sporty and bolstered but comfortable enough that you won't feel claustrophobic. This is an extremely driver-focused cabin. The steering wheel is flanked by two screens that house most major controls, from the climate control to the navigation to the seat adjustments. There's a smaller screen dead center for the most pertinent information, like speed and charge.

Just below and to the right and left of the steering wheel are two large dials. On the right is the shifter, while the left dial switches the drive mode between one of five settings: Carattere, Calma, Pura, Energica and Furiosa. Carattere is the custom mode where you can adjust individual settings. Calma can be thought of as an Eco mode. It limits peak power and uses a more compliant suspension setup. Pura increases output but still uses a softer suspension setting. Energica and Furiosa both up the ante, with the latter engaging the most aggressive suspension, steering and output setup.