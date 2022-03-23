The EV Cayman and Boxster Are Finally Official

The rumors are true: The Porsche Cayman and Boxster duo will go all-electric by 2025. The news comes after rumors swirled about the fate of Porsche's only two-seaters. Some said they might stay as internal combustion engine cars while other rumors suggested that EVs were coming. But Porsche recently put an official seal on the fate of the 718.

During Porsche's yearly press conference, the company's CEO, Oliver Blume, put all doubters and all rumors to rest. He said: "We are stepping up our electric offensive with another model. By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form."