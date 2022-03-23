The EV Cayman and Boxster Are Finally Official

- The days of the ICE-powered Cayman and Boxster are nearly over.
- Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed long-standing rumors of an EV sports car.
- The cars will likely take inspiration from the Mission R concept we saw months ago.
The rumors are true: The Porsche Cayman and Boxster duo will go all-electric by 2025. The news comes after rumors swirled about the fate of Porsche's only two-seaters. Some said they might stay as internal combustion engine cars while other rumors suggested that EVs were coming. But Porsche recently put an official seal on the fate of the 718.
During Porsche's yearly press conference, the company's CEO, Oliver Blume, put all doubters and all rumors to rest. He said: "We are stepping up our electric offensive with another model. By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form."
Porsche has previously committed to being mostly EV by 2030. In fact, the company set a target of having more than 80% of its new vehicle sales be battery electric vehicles by that year. The Cayman/Boxster duo getting an electric makeover is just another step toward that goal, and Blume said the cars will be heavily influenced by the Porsche Mission R concept that first bowed at the Munich auto show in September of last year.
While concrete details are still a long way off, Blume added that the cars will be built on a brand-new architecture developed specifically for two-door cars. He didn't mention whether the platform was exclusively for the Cayman/Boxster duo, and that leaves some room for an eventual 911 EV. We don't even know an exact reveal date for the EV sports cars, but we do know it will follow the EV Macan SUV, which is already in development.
Does this mean the sun is setting on the glory days for the Boxster and Cayman, or is the best yet to come?