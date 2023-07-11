Aston Martin Reveals the Special-Edition V12 Valour

Under the sculpted hood lies the aforementioned twin-turbo V12, which churns out an exceptional 705 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. It's exclusively mated to a six-speed manual transmission — undoubtedly the enthusiast's choice, even though it won't shift as quickly as a dual-clutch automatic. This Aston isn't meant to be a track superstar, but instead the ultimate manifestation of roadgoing performance.

To that end, the Valour mixes competition-worthy features with opportunities for classic Aston customization. On the sport side are standard carbon-ceramic brakes and additional braces for extra rigidity, plus extensive use of lightweight carbon fiber on the doors, seats and throughout the cabin. Buyers can also tailor the Valour in a variety of ways — the gearknob alone, for instance, can be made from titanium, carbon fiber, walnut or aluminum, while the seat padding is offered in your choice of several varieties of tweed or cashmere. On the outside, Aston will paint the body in pretty much any color you can think of — including custom race liveries — or deck out the body panels in red-, green- or blue-tinted carbon fiber.

Production of the Valour will start at the company’s Gaydon, U.K., headquarters in the third quarter of this year, and first deliveries are expected in the last quarter. Only 110 units will be made globally, commensurate with the number of years Aston Martin has been in business. So get a good look it in the photos here because seeing one of these collectibles in the wild will be highly unlikely.