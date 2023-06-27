Odd Couple? Lucid and Aston Martin Pair Up for Powertrains

There’s surprising news and there’s oh-my-goodness-that-wasn’t-on-my-bingo-card news that knocks your socks off. This week we have the latter — a partnership between Aston Martin and Lucid that makes a surprising amount of sense. On one hand, you have an upstart vehicle brand that makes insanely quick all-electric cars. On the other, a British automaker with more than a century of experience making gorgeous supercars.

In what Aston Martin says was a competitive process, the brand chose Lucid to bring it into the electric age. Lucid will bring its electric powertrain technology and Aston Martin will bring the status. It’s a win that could potentially benefit both companies in a major way.

“The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin,” said Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin. “Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV [battery electric vehicle] products.”