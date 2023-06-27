- All-electric automaker Lucid is pairing up with Aston Martin to create electric cars.
- With this partnership, Lucid becomes a shareholder in Aston Martin.
- The two companies will also enter into a supply arrangement for powertrain components.
Odd Couple? Lucid and Aston Martin Pair Up for Powertrains
Oh, this is going to be good
There’s surprising news and there’s oh-my-goodness-that-wasn’t-on-my-bingo-card news that knocks your socks off. This week we have the latter — a partnership between Aston Martin and Lucid that makes a surprising amount of sense. On one hand, you have an upstart vehicle brand that makes insanely quick all-electric cars. On the other, a British automaker with more than a century of experience making gorgeous supercars.
In what Aston Martin says was a competitive process, the brand chose Lucid to bring it into the electric age. Lucid will bring its electric powertrain technology and Aston Martin will bring the status. It’s a win that could potentially benefit both companies in a major way.
“The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin,” said Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin. “Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV [battery electric vehicle] products.”
Lucid is pretty excited about this new deal, too. The company achieved 516 miles of EPA-estimated range with its Lucid Air Grand Touring, which also boasts 536 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque. Yeah, it's quick. And there's no question it's state of the art.
The British automaker is due to release its first all-electric model in 2025, so the timing is good. Plus, Lucid unveiled its plans for a motorsports-specific powertrain earlier this year, aligning well with Aston Martin's penchant for Formula 1.
Aston Martin has had its ups and downs in recent years, but under Stroll the brand is starting to bloom again. The 2024 DB12 is making good on its promise to be better than the DB11, and we think the partnership between Lucid and Aston is going to result in some glorious automobiles.
Edmunds says
Aston Martin is ready for a big win, and a partnership with Lucid is looking like a smart move for a company that's well known for brawny engines but not for technology. This high-tech infusion is just what it needs.