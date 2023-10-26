All the Cars Affected By the UAW Strike (So Far)

The United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit Three automakers — Ford, GM and Stellantis — has gone on for over a month now, with strike efforts expanding to a number of plants run by the Detroit Three. The strikes have cost the automakers an estimated $9.3 billion so far, according to an Anderson Economic Group report via Reuters, affecting the production of a number of popular vehicles, including the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Explorer. Here are all the vehicles manufactured at plants currently affected by the strike so far.

Ford

The Kentucky Truck Plant is one of two Ford assembly plants in Louisville. Workers there build the Ford Super Duty line of pickups (F-250 to F-550), Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

A Ford assembly and paint plant in Wayne, Michigan, that houses Ranger and Bronco production has been affected by the strike as well.

Striking workers also walked out of Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.

General Motors

Production has paused at GM's assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, which builds the recently redesigned Chevrolet Colorado and equally new GMC Canyon. This plant also builds the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana work vans.

UAW workers recently walked out of GM's assembly plant in Arlington, Texas, that produces the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs.

A GM plant in Lansing, Michigan, that produces the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse has also been affected.

Stellantis

Only two Stellantis facilities have been affected so far: an assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, which manufactures the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator siblings, and a plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, that manufactures the Ram 1500.

This is all bad news for consumers who might be waiting for any of the vehicles mentioned here, but there is good news on the horizon. Ford announced today a tenative agreement with the UAW to end the strike at the Blue Oval's facilities. UAW members on Ford production lines are slated to return to work this week while the deal enters the ratification process.