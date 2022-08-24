Acura Says "The Worst Is Behind Us" and Preps for All-Electric Future

Moving toward EV totality

The executive vice president of Business and Sales for American Honda, Dave Gardner, sat down with Edmunds during Monterey Car Week to talk about the company's electrification goals, lofty recycling plans, and new business opportunities to stay competitive. Gardner has quite a juggling act on his hands as Acura plunges into the EV vortex, wasting no more time on hybrid powertrains.

Other luxury brands are moving quickly into the BEV space, he says, to compete with the EV culture Tesla has defined. Whether or not Tesla is really a luxury brand may be up for discussion, but its appeal to the EV-curious is not. Battery-powered vehicles are more costly to build in the current market, and Acura's luxury pricing model works well for profits in the hot all-electric segment.

"When we looked at our business, it just made sense to us that Acura should move toward BEV much quicker than Honda will," Gardner said. "Sales of the MDX have proven to us that the right product with the right mindset will give us the margin to move to BEVs."

Not every customer or every dealer is going to get on board right away, of course, but Acura is barreling forward and planning for one-to-one cost parity for BEVs versus internal-combustion vehicles. Jay Joseph, vice president of American Honda's CASE & Energy business unit, oversees Acura's Connected, Automated, Shared, Electrified (CASE) and new energy business in the U.S. Joseph said that, ideally, the brand will do even better, offering EVs for lower prices than gas-powered vehicles in the future.

"We believe change is an opportunity for those who recognize the benefits that change affords," Joseph said.