The Acura ZDX Is Dead After Just One Model Year

The Acura ZDX is dead. Acura has confirmed to Edmunds that it had already ended production of its electric crossover. The brand's first EV, which was announced in 2023 and launched in May of 2024, was only on sale for one model year before production was ended. The ZDX was built in partnership with GM on the same platform that underpins cars like the Chevy Blazer EV.

An Acura spokesperson told us that "to better align our product portfolio with the needs of our customers and market conditions, as well as our long-term strategic goals, we can confirm the Acura ZDX has ended production." Perhaps more importantly to those who purchased a ZDX, Acura has also confirmed that "Acura ZDX customers will continue to receive full product support through our dealer network including service, parts, and warranty coverage."