- The Acura ZDX, the brand's first EV, is dead.
- Acura confirmed to Edmunds that production has ended.
- The car was only on sale for one model year.
The Acura ZDX Is Dead After Just One Model Year
Acura's partnership with GM is no more
The Acura ZDX is dead. Acura has confirmed to Edmunds that it had already ended production of its electric crossover. The brand's first EV, which was announced in 2023 and launched in May of 2024, was only on sale for one model year before production was ended. The ZDX was built in partnership with GM on the same platform that underpins cars like the Chevy Blazer EV.
An Acura spokesperson told us that "to better align our product portfolio with the needs of our customers and market conditions, as well as our long-term strategic goals, we can confirm the Acura ZDX has ended production." Perhaps more importantly to those who purchased a ZDX, Acura has also confirmed that "Acura ZDX customers will continue to receive full product support through our dealer network including service, parts, and warranty coverage."
Despite Acura citing market conditions, its sales numbers for the ZDX were relatively strong — Acura reported it sold over 10,000 units in the first half of this year alone. That said, EV demand has slowly begun to wane, and the end of the federal EV tax credit (which the ZDX was eligible for) at the end of this month means buyers will have less incentive to go electric.
In total, Acura sold around 19,000 ZDXs over the course of just one model year.