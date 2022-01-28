Three Things to Know About the 2023 Toyota Sequoia

If any SUV is in desperate need of a complete redesign, it's the full-size Toyota Sequoia. The current second-generation version has been hanging around since 2008, and while Toyota has made updates to this three-row body-on-frame SUV during the past 15 years, the thirsty beast is only competitive when it comes to Toyota's solid reputation for reliability.

Toyota fans will be happy to know that a completely redesigned third-generation 2023 Sequoia goes on sale in the summer of 2022. The new 2023 Toyota Sequoia is based on the same platform as the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra, Lexus LX 600 and globally available Land Cruiser. However, it continues to be an SUV version of the Tundra instead of a direct replacement for the dearly departed Land Cruiser.

We attended the new Sequoia's reveal party and got a chance to crawl around in both the off-road-ready TRD Pro and the luxurious Capstone versions of the SUV. (It will also be available in more affordable SR5, Limited and Platinum trim levels.) Inside and out, the SUV looks good, though its toned-down front styling still elicits a love-it-or-hate-it reaction. It's also loaded with new infotainment, convenience features and safety technologies, bringing the Sequoia firmly into the 2020s.

That is to be expected, of course. Giant technological leaps are not really news, considering that the Sequoia is based on the new Tundra and the outgoing Sequoia's tech was quite old. There are three critical differences between the old Sequoia and the new one, though. And one of them might inspire you to run out and grab a 2022 Toyota Sequoia while you can.

Toyota's new i-Force Max hybrid powertrain is standard