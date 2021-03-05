- Production of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is underway, which means its arrival at dealerships is imminent.
- Look for the SRT Hellcat at Dodge dealers this spring — but with a production cap at just 2,000 units, you'll have to look fast.
- Thanks to a 710-horsepower Hellcat V8 engine, the Durango Hellcat is one of the most powerful vehicles on the road
In 2015, Dodge introduced a supercharged version of its Hemi V8 in the Charger SRT Hellcat sedan and the Challenger SRT Hellcat coupe. Since then, the Hellcat V8 has made its way into models as diverse as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the new Ram 1500 TRX. But you couldn't get it in a family-friendly three-row SUV — until now. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat just entered production, and the trip to soccer practice will never be the same.