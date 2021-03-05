What else should I know about the Durango Hellcat?

The Durango SRT Hellcat has started production in Detroit, but Dodge is building just 2,000 units, all for the 2021 model year. While most have been spoken for already, there will still be some on dealer lots when it goes on sale this spring. With a base price of $82,490, it's one of the most expensive non-luxury SUVs you can buy. But if you can't get your hands on a Hellcat, the SRT 392 is plenty fast and far less expensive than the Hellcat.

Edmunds Says

The Hellcat V8 makes everything better, so we can't wait to get behind the wheel of Dodge's bonkers SUV. Stay tuned to our 2021 Dodge Durango page for all the latest details on the Durango Hellcat, including our full instrumented test once we get our hands on one.