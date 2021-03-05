2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Starts Production In Detroit

The most powerful Durango ever gets Dodge's wild supercharged Hellcat V8 engine

  • Production of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is underway, which means its arrival at dealerships is imminent.
  • Look for the SRT Hellcat at Dodge dealers this spring — but with a production cap at just 2,000 units, you'll have to look fast.
  • Thanks to a 710-horsepower Hellcat V8 engine, the Durango Hellcat is one of the most powerful vehicles on the road

In 2015, Dodge introduced a supercharged version of its Hemi V8 in the Charger SRT Hellcat sedan and the Challenger SRT Hellcat coupe. Since then, the Hellcat V8 has made its way into models as diverse as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the new Ram 1500 TRX. But you couldn't get it in a family-friendly three-row SUV — until now. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat just entered production, and the trip to soccer practice will never be the same.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

What is the Dodge Durango?

In case you're not up on today's (or yesterday's) family SUVs, we should note that the Durango dates way back to 2011. While that's ancient as far as new cars go, Dodge has kept the Durango feeling fresh with a number of updates to its exterior styling, powertrains and in-car tech and driver aids. The Durango has a level of charm and character that most other SUVs can't match, especially if you're annoyed by the minivan-like character of some popular family crossovers. Sporty styling, an excellent array of paint colors and burly V8 engines make the Durango feel less like a family hauler and more like a big muscle car with added utility.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - Engine.

What's under the Durango Hellcat's hood?

The Durango was already available in V8-powered R/T and SRT 392 variants, but things have been cranked to another level with the Hellcat. The Durango SRT Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pumps out 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful vehicles you can buy straight from the factory. Standard all-wheel drive helps send it from 0-60 mph in fewer than four seconds, a time that would make most sports cars blush. That grunt isn't just useful on a drag strip; the Durango SRT Hellcat can tow an impressive 8,700 pounds, more than just about any other SUV around.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

What else should I know about the Durango Hellcat?

The Durango SRT Hellcat has started production in Detroit, but Dodge is building just 2,000 units, all for the 2021 model year. While most have been spoken for already, there will still be some on dealer lots when it goes on sale this spring. With a base price of $82,490, it's one of the most expensive non-luxury SUVs you can buy. But if you can't get your hands on a Hellcat, the SRT 392 is plenty fast and far less expensive than the Hellcat.

Edmunds Says

The Hellcat V8 makes everything better, so we can't wait to get behind the wheel of Dodge's bonkers SUV. Stay tuned to our 2021 Dodge Durango page for all the latest details on the Durango Hellcat, including our full instrumented test once we get our hands on one.

Reese Countsby