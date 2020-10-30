Why the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Needs the Hellcat Engine

Hellcat > Pretty Much Everything Else

But default isn't exciting. That's why the GLS has an AMG variant. It's why the Alpina XB7 exists. Surprisingly, however, there's no Navigator Raptor or Escalade ZL1 to appeal to chest-beating Americans. In this class, there's nothing whatsoever from the land of the muscle car that can go toe-to-toe with mega-fast SUVs from overseas.

That's why we need a Jeep Grand Wagoneer Hellcat. Not only to bring the speed crown back to Detroit, where it belongs, but also for the simple fact that a big, silly SUV is perfectly matched to a big, silly supercharged V8. The Hellcat engine already powers the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, after all. The big dog in the lineup can't be upstaged by its little brother right out of the gate.

The Hellcat V8 is also found under the hood of the Ram 1500 TRX, which is great news for the Ram 1500-based Grand Wagoneer. Ram has already done the R&D heavy lifting! With the internal combustion engine set for its swan song in the not too distant future, a giant truck-based SUV with a monstrous supercharged V8 will help ensure it won't go quietly into the night.