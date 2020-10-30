Why the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Needs the Hellcat Engine

- Some say that any number of FCA engines would work fine in the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
- They are wrong, because the only reasonable choice is the supercharged Hellcat V8 from the Ram 1500 TRX.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is still about a year away from its on-sale date, but neither time nor a lack of concrete information can prevent the rumor mill from churning. So let's talk about what should be under the hood. Sure, the Grand Wagoneer concept's vague promise of a plug-in hybrid powertrain bodes well for fuel economy, but that's not the stuff that Detroit SUV dreams are made of. I don't care which motors Jeep pilfers from the parts bin for volume-selling Grand Wagoneers. All I know is that the supercharged Hellcat V8 needs to be at the top of the lineup.