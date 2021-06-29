TESTED: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs. Other Hellcats

You might not think the family-hauling Durango SRT Hellcat has a chance against its sportier brethren, but keep in mind that it comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is handy when you're trying to put more than 700 horsepower to the pavement. Could it be that the Durango isn't the slowest Hellcat? Let's take a look at the numbers.

How do the Hellcats stack up?

Note that this isn't a full list of every Hellcat-powered model — just the four most recent models that Edmunds has tested. As you'll see, the answer to our Durango question is that it is not, in fact, the slowest Hellcat, at least if you're talking zero to 60.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat