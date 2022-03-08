Skip to main content
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Is at Home on Mountain Highways

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Is at Home on Mountain Highways

The new full-size 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited boasts modern comfort and capability for the whole family in search of an endless, skiing-filled winter.

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. The 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Is at Home on Mountain Highways
  • Conrad Trzecieckiby
    Senior Social Content Strategist
    I believe social media is a key bridge between Edmunds and car shoppers. Let's make that experience as fun as possible.
  • The drivetrain is tuned well, featuring smooth shifts and ample pull.
  • The Limited’s suspension is up to par by modern standards, keeping backseat passengers comfortable even on mountain switchbacks.
  • The JBL sound system pumps fake engine noise, and does it well.

The previous model was on sale for a decade and a half, but we're finally starting to see examples of the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra out in the wild on a regular basis. While Edmunds often does most of our testing in Southern California, I had the opportunity to drive the new Tundra out in Colorado on a recent ski trip. I was excited to put it through a real-world use case that would apply to anyone driving through snow in the winter.

Do I miss a V8?

The last time I was behind the wheel of a Toyota Tundra, I piloted a 2021 TRD Pro — the last Tundra with Toyota's 5.7-liter V8 engine. The slow death of the V8 pains every automotive journalist, but I can assure you that you shall not miss it in the new Tundra.

In short, the new powertrain is totally dialed in. When you put your foot down while ascending a mountain incline, the turbocharged V6 — and its 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque — meets you with a surge of thrust that pulls you steadily upward. The 10-speed automatic transmission shifts seamlessly while staying well within the power band. The truck is more than fast enough for a mountain road, even with five passengers and a bed full of gear. You'll run out of legal speed limit well before the truck runs out of torque to pull you forward.

The engine note? Well, this is where things get interesting. 2022 Tundras equipped with the JBL sound system (Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro and Capstone) have a notably enhanced engine growl. This system listens to the engine work and basically makes the good noises louder. While this can be a turnoff in other vehicles, Toyota has done a very good job at making the sound augmentation feel authentic and V8-like. I found the exhaust note to be more pleasant than the non-augmented sound emitted from the pipes of the 2021 Tundra TRD Pro.

TRD Off-Road package suspension is composed on-road

Aside from the powertrain, the most shocking part of my time with the new Tundra was how well it handled mountain switchbacks. The Limited I tested was equipped with the optional TRD Off-Road suspension, so it had Bilstein monotube shocks that have a larger diameter than the standard twin-tube shocks. It made sharp off-road impacts less noticeable and also gave the Tundra the on-road composure you would expect from a modern vehicle. Even during the tightest switchback roads we encountered on our journey, the truck didn't exhibit excessive body roll. It kept all five occupants comfortable and our gear snug in the bed.

Personally, I'm a full-fledged adopter of coilover options offered from OEMs on their trucks. My daily driver/mountain shuttle is a 4Runner TRD Pro featuring the Fox coilovers, and I firmly believe they significantly improve the ride over the stock or KDSS options for that vehicle. From a driver's perspective, you can't beat the talkative nature of a good coilover, and being able to blend driver feel with a level, comfortable ride for my passengers is a must-have in an alpine adventure vehicle. Unfortunately, I can't speak to the base suspension of the 2022 Tundra and how it feels on the road. But if you're on the fence about speccing your new Tundra with the TRD Off-Road package because you are worried about compromising on-road comfort, then rest assured you have nothing to fear. Check the box, don't think twice.

Edmunds says

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited with the TRD Off-Road package is an impressive mountain-highway shuttle. Plenty of power, level cornering and solid brakes married to a modern, well-equipped interior — plus the cargo capability of a full-size truck — yield one of the best options to tackle a snowy winter full of outdoor activities.

Conrad Trzecieckiby

Latest car news from our experts

See all car news 
ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates