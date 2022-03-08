The last time I was behind the wheel of a Toyota Tundra, I piloted a 2021 TRD Pro — the last Tundra with Toyota's 5.7-liter V8 engine. The slow death of the V8 pains every automotive journalist, but I can assure you that you shall not miss it in the new Tundra.

In short, the new powertrain is totally dialed in. When you put your foot down while ascending a mountain incline, the turbocharged V6 — and its 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque — meets you with a surge of thrust that pulls you steadily upward. The 10-speed automatic transmission shifts seamlessly while staying well within the power band. The truck is more than fast enough for a mountain road, even with five passengers and a bed full of gear. You'll run out of legal speed limit well before the truck runs out of torque to pull you forward.

The engine note? Well, this is where things get interesting. 2022 Tundras equipped with the JBL sound system (Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro and Capstone) have a notably enhanced engine growl. This system listens to the engine work and basically makes the good noises louder. While this can be a turnoff in other vehicles, Toyota has done a very good job at making the sound augmentation feel authentic and V8-like. I found the exhaust note to be more pleasant than the non-augmented sound emitted from the pipes of the 2021 Tundra TRD Pro.

TRD Off-Road package suspension is composed on-road