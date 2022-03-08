Aside from the powertrain, the most shocking part of my time with the new Tundra was how well it handled mountain switchbacks. The Limited I tested was equipped with the optional TRD Off-Road suspension, so it had Bilstein monotube shocks that have a larger diameter than the standard twin-tube shocks. It made sharp off-road impacts less noticeable and also gave the Tundra the on-road composure you would expect from a modern vehicle. Even during the tightest switchback roads we encountered on our journey, the truck didn't exhibit excessive body roll. It kept all five occupants comfortable and our gear snug in the bed.
Personally, I'm a full-fledged adopter of coilover options offered from OEMs on their trucks. My daily driver/mountain shuttle is a 4Runner TRD Pro featuring the Fox coilovers, and I firmly believe they significantly improve the ride over the stock or KDSS options for that vehicle. From a driver's perspective, you can't beat the talkative nature of a good coilover, and being able to blend driver feel with a level, comfortable ride for my passengers is a must-have in an alpine adventure vehicle. Unfortunately, I can't speak to the base suspension of the 2022 Tundra and how it feels on the road. But if you're on the fence about speccing your new Tundra with the TRD Off-Road package because you are worried about compromising on-road comfort, then rest assured you have nothing to fear. Check the box, don't think twice.
Edmunds says
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited with the TRD Off-Road package is an impressive mountain-highway shuttle. Plenty of power, level cornering and solid brakes married to a modern, well-equipped interior — plus the cargo capability of a full-size truck — yield one of the best options to tackle a snowy winter full of outdoor activities.