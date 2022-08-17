The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Might Be Peak 911

Clearly the engine wasn't the focus of the GT3 RS' development, and instead Porsche's engineers went to town on the car's aerodynamics. There are vents, ducts and scoops everywhere, and that's not to mention the truly massive wing that's mounted on the car's rear deck. In total, the GT3 RS generates 902 pounds of downforce at 124 mph and a massive 1,896 pounds at its top speed. However, the rear wing features a drag reduction system that flattens out a hydraulically adjustable flap and helps the RS reach its top speed.

There is no front splitter, and instead the front canards and underbody (in addition to teardrop-shaped front suspension control arms) help make the downforce at the front and guide the air along the sides of the car. Instead of the classic 911 frunk, there is a single massive radiator where your luggage used to go, a trick Porsche stole from the world of motorsport. Air is drawn up and out from the radiator via the massive vents in the hood.