The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Might Be Peak 911

- The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here, and it looks insane.
- Big numbers: 900 pounds of downforce at 124 miles per hour, 518 horsepower.
- It keeps the GT3's double-wishbone front suspension and is PDK automatic only.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here, and there's little doubt it's already the most hardcore roadgoing 911 Porsche has ever produced. Meticulous wind tunnel testing and the constant need to be at the front of the pack have led Porsche to create something that genuinely looks like a race car for the road.
In classic GT3 fashion, a high-revving 4.0-liter flat-six sits right over the rear axle. Curiously, Porsche didn't note what the flat-six revs to, but it did mention that the side intakes no longer feed air into the engine as they have in previous RS models. It doesn't make too much more power than the standard GT3 does, however. The RS model makes 518 horsepower (up just 16 ponies from the standard GT3) and has a top speed of 184 mph. All that grunt is routed exclusively through Porsche's seven-speed PDK double-clutch automatic and, of course, sent to the rear wheels.
Clearly the engine wasn't the focus of the GT3 RS' development, and instead Porsche's engineers went to town on the car's aerodynamics. There are vents, ducts and scoops everywhere, and that's not to mention the truly massive wing that's mounted on the car's rear deck. In total, the GT3 RS generates 902 pounds of downforce at 124 mph and a massive 1,896 pounds at its top speed. However, the rear wing features a drag reduction system that flattens out a hydraulically adjustable flap and helps the RS reach its top speed.
There is no front splitter, and instead the front canards and underbody (in addition to teardrop-shaped front suspension control arms) help make the downforce at the front and guide the air along the sides of the car. Instead of the classic 911 frunk, there is a single massive radiator where your luggage used to go, a trick Porsche stole from the world of motorsport. Air is drawn up and out from the radiator via the massive vents in the hood.
As is the case with RS models of the past, there has been an extensive weight-cutting process. The doors, front fenders, roof and hood are all made from carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). Inside, the seatbacks are made entirely of the same material. If that's not enough weight reduction for you, you can always opt for the pricey Weissach package. With it, the aforementioned parts are now in exposed carbon, and suspension components like the front and rear anti-roll bars are also made of CFRP. It also unlocks the option for magnesium wheels to save another 17.5 pounds.
The GT3 RS will feature three drive modes: Normal, Sport and Track. Drivers can adjust a number of settings just from the steering wheel. The drag reduction system (DRS) button is on a rotary slider on the left side of the wheel, while the active suspension management, torque-vectoring differential, drive modes, and stability and traction control systems can all be adjusted via knobs near the bottom of the wheel. Porsche also says that the Weissach package adds a more precise pressure point and a more easily perceived click to the movement of the paddle shifters.
Clearly Porsche has gone to town on the GT3 RS, and it's one of the wildest-looking cars we've seen in a long time. There's so much trick tech here and all of it adds up to a very serious machine. We can't wait to see how it performs on track and if it will snatch back the production car record at the famed Nürburgring for Porsche.
All we have to do is wait for the GT2 RS now!