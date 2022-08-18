- The Polestar 6 roadster is due in 2026.
- Order books are open online with a $25,000 deposit.
- The Polestar 6 will have all-wheel drive and 884 hp.
- The same powertrain will underpin the upcoming Polestar 5 electric sport sedan.
The Polestar 6 has gone from head-turning concept car to production reality in a matter of months, though the wait for the finished product will seem interminable. Polestar, an EV-centric offshoot of Volvo, has confirmed its O2 Concept, shown for the first time back in March, has gotten the green light. Unfortunately, deliveries aren't expected to begin until 2026.
Priced at approximately $200,000, online order books are now open for one of 500 examples of the LA Concept first edition models. It comes finished in the same Sky blue paintjob, contrasting white interior and futuristic-looking 21-inch alloy wheels as the show car.
The price to reserve one is a cool $25,000, but at least you have a few years to refill your piggy bank before you can park this electric roadster in your driveway. Polestar has not revealed pricing information for the regular version, though we expect it will remain deep in six-figure territory.
With a total of 884 horsepower, Polestar estimates the all-wheel-drive 6 roadster needs only 3.1 seconds to dash from zero to 60 mph. The top speed is estimated to be 155 mph, so if you're considering an all-out assault on the accelerator pedal, you might want to raise the car's power-operated hardtop first, or firmly secure your hat or toupee.
Polestar says the decision to move the 6 forward into production was due to the extremely positive feedback following the O2 Concept's debut earlier in the year.
"With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, in a news release announcing the car's impending arrival.
Polestar hasn't revealed many specs about the 6, such as estimated driving range or size of the battery pack. We do know this slinky drop-top will share the same bonded aluminum platform and 800-volt architecture with the upcoming Polestar 5 performance sedan. Features like a retractable folding hardtop are likely to make the transition from concept car to production mode.
The 2+2 cabin arrangement includes a small rear seat, though it's probably best used by kids, petite pets, or considered simply as available cargo space. A large vertically mounted touchscreen dominates the center of the dashboard and will likely run on Google's Android Automotive OS infotainment system that's found in the automaker's current EV lineup, including the Polestar 2 sedan.
The Polestar 6 is scheduled to publicly debut at the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance from August 18 to 21. Fittingly, it's one of the few ultra-posh automotive venues where this electric convertible's $25,000 deposit isn't likely to cause well-heeled attendees to flinch.
The Polestar 6 looks gorgeous and has the power output of a genuine supercar. There's a premium to be paid, however, and this come-hither $200,000 roadster won't arrive until 2026.