The Polestar 6 has gone from head-turning concept car to production reality in a matter of months, though the wait for the finished product will seem interminable. Polestar, an EV-centric offshoot of Volvo, has confirmed its O 2 Concept, shown for the first time back in March, has gotten the green light. Unfortunately, deliveries aren't expected to begin until 2026.

Priced at approximately $200,000, online order books are now open for one of 500 examples of the LA Concept first edition models. It comes finished in the same Sky blue paintjob, contrasting white interior and futuristic-looking 21-inch alloy wheels as the show car.

The price to reserve one is a cool $25,000, but at least you have a few years to refill your piggy bank before you can park this electric roadster in your driveway. Polestar has not revealed pricing information for the regular version, though we expect it will remain deep in six-figure territory.