Tested: 2026 Lucid Gravity Is Quick but Falls Short on Range



Hitting the test track

Range is always the name of the game with EVs, but Lucid hasn't forgotten that EVs should be quick and fun, too. With 828 horsepower and 909 lb-ft of torque on tap courtesy of those dual electric motors, the Gravity has more than enough power to put a smile on our faces (especially when launch control is activated).

With the performance tires, the Gravity did 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and passed the quarter-mile mark in 10.9 seconds at a blistering 131.2 mph. Shockingly, the Gravity was slightly quicker with all-season tires, hitting 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Looking into the numbers, I found the full times were 3.35 seconds with the performance tires and 3.34 seconds for the all-season tires, so in reality, it's a wash. What it also tells me is that the Gravity could handle even more power than it has now. Gravity Sapphire, anyone?

Where the performance tires really show their worth is in our braking and handling tests. Panic stops from 60 mph with the performance tires were much shorter, with the Gravity stopping in 107 feet compared to 125 feet with the all-season tires. Lateral grip on our skidpad was higher, too, measuring 0.95 g with performance tires and 0.91 g with the all-season rubber.