Tested: 2026 Lucid Gravity Is Quick but Falls Short on Range
Lucid's SUV is a track star
We had our first chance to get behind the wheel of the new Lucid Gravity earlier this year and walked away supremely impressed. We called it a new benchmark for electric SUVs, but first impressions often fade when we spend more time with a vehicle. We've tested a handful of Lucid's cars over the years — including in our One-Year Road Test program — and while they always impressed, we found the real-world range never quite lived up to the EPA estimates. Unfortunately, the Gravity continues that trend, though we still think Lucid's latest model is quite a performer.
Impressive range, but short of what's claimed
For now, the Lucid Gravity is available in just one trim: the dual-motor Grand Touring. It features a 123-kWh battery pack, which is slightly bigger than the pack in a Lucid Air sedan. A more affordable model with a smaller battery is in the pipeline. The EPA estimates range from 386 miles to 450 miles, depending on the configuration. Wheel size, tire type, and the number of seats all affect the EPA estimates. This Gravity was the two-row five-seat model; a three-row model with seating for up to seven passengers is also available for an extra $2,900.
We tested the Gravity with two sets of wheels and tires to get the full experience in terms of range and performance. One set of wheels was fitted with all-season tires for improved range, and the other set was wearing summer performance tires to enhance the Gravity's capabilities at our test track.
With the all-season tires fitted, this Gravity has an EPA estimate of 450 miles. In our own testing, we fell short of that distance, traveling 400 miles on a single charge. Given its underperformance, it's no surprise that it used more energy than expected, too, measuring 35.0 kWh per 100 miles driven, worse than its 31 kWh/100 mile estimate. (Lower figures are better.)
When we tested the Gravity with the summer performance tires, things looked a lot closer to what Lucid claims. With the performance tires, this two-row Gravity has an EPA estimate of 407 miles. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, it drove 388 miles on a single charge, which is a lot closer than what we saw with the other tires. Consumption was closer, too, measuring 35.8 kWh/100 miles versus the 34 kWh/100 mile estimate.
Lucid Gravity Grand Touring
All-season tires
Performance summer tires
|Battery
|123 kWh
|123 kWh
|Motor
|two electric motors
|two electric motors
|Horsepower
|828 hp
|828 hp
|Torque
|909 lb-ft
|909 lb-ft
|Weight
|5,931 pounds
|5,946 pounds
|0-60 mph
|3.3 sec
|3.4 sec
|Quarter mile
|10.9 sec @ 131.0 mph
|10.9 sec @ 131.2 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|125 feet
|107 feet
|Skidpad
|0.91 g
|0.95 g
|Price as tested
|$112,900
|$116,400
Hitting the test track
Range is always the name of the game with EVs, but Lucid hasn't forgotten that EVs should be quick and fun, too. With 828 horsepower and 909 lb-ft of torque on tap courtesy of those dual electric motors, the Gravity has more than enough power to put a smile on our faces (especially when launch control is activated).
With the performance tires, the Gravity did 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and passed the quarter-mile mark in 10.9 seconds at a blistering 131.2 mph. Shockingly, the Gravity was slightly quicker with all-season tires, hitting 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Looking into the numbers, I found the full times were 3.35 seconds with the performance tires and 3.34 seconds for the all-season tires, so in reality, it's a wash. What it also tells me is that the Gravity could handle even more power than it has now. Gravity Sapphire, anyone?
Where the performance tires really show their worth is in our braking and handling tests. Panic stops from 60 mph with the performance tires were much shorter, with the Gravity stopping in 107 feet compared to 125 feet with the all-season tires. Lateral grip on our skidpad was higher, too, measuring 0.95 g with performance tires and 0.91 g with the all-season rubber.
No matter what tires the Gravity is fitted with, it feels sportier and more agile than other electric SUVs. The Rivian R1S might be more capable off-road, but it can't touch the Lucid's performance on the pavement. The Gravity even outperformed SUVs like the Tesla Model X Plaid on the skidpad, though the Tesla's 2.7-second 0 to 60 time is still ahead of the Lucid's.
The Gravity might not have met its EPA range estimates, but in every other area, it truly shines. It's quick, comfortable, and more fun to drive than most SUVs around, electric or not. If it's anything like the Lucid Air Grand Touring we used to own, expect the Gravity to improve and get better as production continues.