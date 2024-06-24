Skip to main content

The 2025 Kia Carnival Gets a Massive $2,900 Price Increase

Kia's minivan sees some eye-watering price increases for 2025

2025 Kia Carnival front
  • The new Carnival's base trim is $2,900 more than last year.
  • Kia's range-topping Carnival SX Prestige sees a massive $3,900 price jump.
  • A new hybrid trim starts at $41,895.

The 2025 Kia Carnival will be a whole lot more expensive than last year’s model. The minivan, which now includes an optional hybrid powertrain, starts at a price point $2,900 higher than last year. That brings the MSRP including destination for the '25 Kia Carnival LX to a hefty $37,895. The LX model isn't awash with luxury features, but you do get power-sliding rear doors, tri-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full suite of standard driver assistance systems like automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot detection.

Kia’s Carnival LXS sees an identical price jump, to an MSRP of $39,895. For that, you get a power driver's seat, heated front seats, leatherette upholstery and eight seats instead of seven. Thankfully, the EX doesn't see such a severe price increase. It starts at $42,095 amounting to a year-over-year premium of $1,600.

2025 Kia Carnival rear

Step up to the next-level SX, and yearly price increases creep back up again; it starts at $46,995, representing a $3,300 upcharge compared to 2024. The Carnival SX Prestige still tops out the gas-powered lineup, starting at $51,995, up an almost shocking $3,900 from last year. Kia justifies the hefty price increase with new features like a digital rearview mirror and a head-up display.

Hybrid models largely mirror the gas Carnival's trim structure, though they’ll cost a few thousand more than their gas-powered equivalent in most cases. The LXS Hybrid, Kia’s entry-level Carnival Hybrid, costs $2,000 more than its gas-powered equivalent, at $41,895. Full pricing for the Hybrid range can be found below. Kia’s Carnival Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with a 54-kW electric motor making 242 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. It’s less than the 287-hp V6, but presumably Kia will make up for it with better fuel economy. We’ll have to wait for EPA estimates to be published to find out.

2025 Kia Carnival pricing

  • LX — $37,895

  • LXS —$39,895

  • EX — $42,095

  • SX — $46,995

  • SX Prestige — $51,995

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid pricing

  • LXS Hybrid — $41,895

  • EX Hybrid — $44,095

  • SX Hybrid — $48,995

  • SX Prestige Hybrid — $53,995

Edmunds says

Kia has big price bumps to justify with the new Carnival. Whether the hybrid is worth it remains to be seen, but the gas-powered Carnival has a strong track record. Here’s hoping it proves to be worth the extra scratch.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

