The 2025 Kia Carnival Gets a Massive $2,900 Price Increase

The 2025 Kia Carnival will be a whole lot more expensive than last year’s model. The minivan, which now includes an optional hybrid powertrain, starts at a price point $2,900 higher than last year. That brings the MSRP including destination for the '25 Kia Carnival LX to a hefty $37,895. The LX model isn't awash with luxury features, but you do get power-sliding rear doors, tri-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full suite of standard driver assistance systems like automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot detection.

Kia’s Carnival LXS sees an identical price jump, to an MSRP of $39,895. For that, you get a power driver's seat, heated front seats, leatherette upholstery and eight seats instead of seven. Thankfully, the EX doesn't see such a severe price increase. It starts at $42,095 amounting to a year-over-year premium of $1,600.