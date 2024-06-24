- The new Carnival's base trim is $2,900 more than last year.
- Kia's range-topping Carnival SX Prestige sees a massive $3,900 price jump.
- A new hybrid trim starts at $41,895.
The 2025 Kia Carnival Gets a Massive $2,900 Price Increase
Kia's minivan sees some eye-watering price increases for 2025
The 2025 Kia Carnival will be a whole lot more expensive than last year’s model. The minivan, which now includes an optional hybrid powertrain, starts at a price point $2,900 higher than last year. That brings the MSRP including destination for the '25 Kia Carnival LX to a hefty $37,895. The LX model isn't awash with luxury features, but you do get power-sliding rear doors, tri-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full suite of standard driver assistance systems like automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot detection.
Kia’s Carnival LXS sees an identical price jump, to an MSRP of $39,895. For that, you get a power driver's seat, heated front seats, leatherette upholstery and eight seats instead of seven. Thankfully, the EX doesn't see such a severe price increase. It starts at $42,095 amounting to a year-over-year premium of $1,600.
Step up to the next-level SX, and yearly price increases creep back up again; it starts at $46,995, representing a $3,300 upcharge compared to 2024. The Carnival SX Prestige still tops out the gas-powered lineup, starting at $51,995, up an almost shocking $3,900 from last year. Kia justifies the hefty price increase with new features like a digital rearview mirror and a head-up display.
Hybrid models largely mirror the gas Carnival's trim structure, though they’ll cost a few thousand more than their gas-powered equivalent in most cases. The LXS Hybrid, Kia’s entry-level Carnival Hybrid, costs $2,000 more than its gas-powered equivalent, at $41,895. Full pricing for the Hybrid range can be found below. Kia’s Carnival Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with a 54-kW electric motor making 242 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. It’s less than the 287-hp V6, but presumably Kia will make up for it with better fuel economy. We’ll have to wait for EPA estimates to be published to find out.
2025 Kia Carnival pricing
LX — $37,895
LXS —$39,895
EX — $42,095
SX — $46,995
SX Prestige — $51,995
2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid pricing
LXS Hybrid — $41,895
EX Hybrid — $44,095
SX Hybrid — $48,995
SX Prestige Hybrid — $53,995
Edmunds says
Kia has big price bumps to justify with the new Carnival. Whether the hybrid is worth it remains to be seen, but the gas-powered Carnival has a strong track record. Here’s hoping it proves to be worth the extra scratch.