What’s different about the cabin?

Most of the GTI's interior issues had to do with the center touchscreen: It had some of the worst-designed, least-responsive software I've ever used. Then there was the fact that the touch-sensitive sliders for the volume and temperature didn’t light up at night. So if you drove the GTI after sundown, you had to blindly move your finger around the dash until you happened to find the controls. Similarly, the haptic feedback buttons on the steering wheel were a hot mess; they only seemed to work some of the timesss yet were also easy to accidentally activate while turning.

Clearly, VW was listening. In the new car, there's a huge 12.9-inch central display running updated software that's much quicker when responding to inputs. The touch sliders for the volume and temperature are still present, but they're backlit now, and the steering wheel has easy-to-use physical buttons — a huge improvement.

Other new touches include faux carbon-fiber trim across the dash and a new seating material for the SE trim called ArtVelours, which is a very convincing synthetic suede. These are subtle tweaks, yes, but the end result is a cabin that looks and feels a step above last year's car.