2025 Porsche Boxster 718 EV Photos: Here's Everything We Know

Boxster EV: Power, range and charging

Not much is known about the Boxster EV at the moment. It might be easy to look at the specs for the Macan EV and Taycan and think that some of the motor and battery configurations from those models could make their way to the Boxster, but it might not be that straightforward. While the Macan EV's new prismatic cells (with Porsche having moved on from the pouch-type cells in the Taycan for better packaging) will likely be adopted for the Boxster, we doubt the battery pack will remain the same size to fit the Boxster's more compact dimensions.

We do expect the 718 Boxster EV to maintain Porsche's 800-volt architecture, however. As such, it should be able to charge at a rate of up to 270 kW (or even higher). As for horsepower figures, it's safe to assume the base model will have a single rear-wheel-drive arrangement with a motor that makes at least 400 horsepower. Models will move up steadily from there, with the GTS-badged cars making closer to 500 horsepower. The Boxster was always light and lovely to drive, which is why it didn't need much in the way of pure grunt to still be quick. That will all likely change when the 718 hits the market, hence our assumptions that big power increases are due.

Boxster EV: How much will it cost?

The current 718 Boxster starts at just over $71,000, and we suspect the base 718 EV will cost at least $75,000. Expect the S, GTS and potential Turbo models to push well into the six figures, with top-spec cars easily hitting $150,000 once options are applied.

The new Boxster EV is slated to make its debut sometime in 2025.