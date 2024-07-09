There's a fresh look to the 2025 Porsche 911, but it's OK if you didn't notice. Subtle upgrades and tweaks have been a hallmark of the 911 since its inception, with truly noticeable changes (to people outside of tedious owners' groups, anyway) being limited to every five to seven years. In this current generation, known internally as the 992, Porsche has now rolled out the refreshed 992.2 version of its Swiss army knife of sports cars. There's some new styling, additional standard features, upgraded tech and a touch more power.

On the outside

For 2025, Porsche has given the 911 Carrera numerous small updates. Walking up to the 2025 model, the revised front fascia features larger air intakes and subtle restyling to give the Carrera a wider and more substantial appearance. The increased size of the intakes was allowed mainly by the elimination of the 911's stand-alone turn signals. Originally mounted in the bumper below the headlights, the signal lighting has been relocated and incorporated into the redesigned headlight assemblies. Didn't catch that at first glance, did you? The license plate holder has been repositioned as well, allowing for better placement of the 911's front-facing sensor array.