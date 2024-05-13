What's interesting is that, while the G 580 EV is the most powerful version of the G-Class by a long shot (the AMG G 63 makes 577 hp and 627 lb-ft), it's not necessarily the quickest. Mercedes-Benz estimates 0-to-60 mph takes 4.6 seconds, which is certainly not slow by any means, but it splits the difference between the base G 550 and the aforementioned AMG. Obviously, installing a 116-kWh battery pack in the G's architecture results in a huge weight penalty, though Mercedes-Benz hasn't released an official curb weight just yet. That said, the G 580 EV's gross vehicle weight rating is more than 700 pounds heavier than the base G 550's, so … yeah. Use that for reference.

Super nice to drive

The extra heft is definitely noticeable on the road, but not really in a bad way. Keep in mind, the G-Class is a tall vehicle prone to being blown around in crosswinds, so a bit of extra ballast on the low end helps to keep the G 580 stable and planted while cornering. It's not as good as the AMG G 63 with its fancy new active anti-roll suspension option, but the G 580 EV handles twisty roads with greater poise than the six-cylinder G 550.

The G 580 even sounds better than the G 550, which is a weird thing to say for an EV, but stay with me. The sound profile that Mercedes-Benz pipes in through the speakers is meant to conjure up the experience of driving a V8-powered G-wagen, and I have to say, it's somewhat convincing. (The name G-Roar is kind of dumb, though.) I'm normally the type to turn this tech off immediately, but I rather like it in the G 580 — especially compared to the six-cylinder G 550. Besides, driving this thing in fully silent operation really amplifies the G's excessive wind noise. Sure, the 2025 G-Class was redesigned to be a wee bit more aerodynamic, but this is still a vehicle with the drag coefficient of a warehouse.